Young Sheldon fans find “King of Brisket” flyers after George’s funeral

It’s not the first time George from Young Sheldon has been honored in real life, but a new funeral tribute might have taken the brisket.

Not only is Young Sheldon officially over following the end of Season 7, but fans are still grappling with the sudden and emotional loss of Sheldon’s dad George.

Tributes have been pouring in since his funeral in Season 7 Episode 13, ranging from fan edits to real-life flyers — including a new one dubbing George as “King of Brisket.”

It’s a nickname that was brought up during George’s funeral, when Meemaw bails Mary out of her eulogy when she gets too emotional. While recounting stories of when they first met, Meemaw brings about the image of George with a beer in one hand and brisket in the other, dubbing him as “King of Brisket.”

The pair’s focus on Meemaw’s infamous brisket goes back to Season 1 and was tipped to influence Young Sheldon Season 7 and the funeral in some form. Meemaw originally refused to give George the recipe for her brisket, which caused huge tension in the family unit.

When Sheldon remembers the recipe after Meemaw told him when he was two years old, he tries to wager piece between George and Meemaw, which settles into an uneasy alliance. This builds up over time, leaving Meemaw telling the church congregation that she is proud to call George her son.

Before fans noticed the brisket poster, many claimed that one viral fan edit was actually sadder than the funeral itself, while other younger fans have been distributing posters at school and creating online memorials.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s actual ending, as well as details about Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.