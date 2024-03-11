With a huge clue for the Season 7 finale now revealed, Young Sheldon fans are tipping the final farewell to be a flash-forward.

It’s no secret that Young Sheldon is coming to its eventual end following the release of Season 7. While the bare bones of the season’s 14 episodes are firmly in place, the same can’t be said for details surrounding what happens next.

However, that doesn’t mean we don’t know anything. George Cooper Snr.’s death is “confirmed” to be dealt with, alongside long-term plans for Georgie and Mandy’s blossoming relationship.

With the return of two key figures marked for the Season 7 finale, some fans are now betting that Young Sheldon will end with a distinctive flash-forward.

Flash-forward tipped by fans for Young Sheldon Season 7 ending

Following the news that adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy Cooper (Mayim Bialik) will be appearing in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, fans are tipping the final moments to be a flash-forward into the future.

Last week, it was revealed that the pair would be featured during the hour-long finale, although CBS and executive producers currently aren’t giving away more than that.

While some fans have been arguing that the cameo confirms a theory that the prequel is entirely set inside Sheldon’s head, others are stating that the series will instead end in a flash-forward, bridging the gap between Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

“I think it will be some sort of ‘flash forward’, and we’ll see Sheldon and Amy with the kids, so the people who’ve only seen Young Sheldon will have a face to the narrating voice,” one fan posted on Reddit.

Another agreed: “I’m thinking it’s been Sheldon doing recordings for his memoirs all along, as there’s a scene in one of the episodes with Mayim Bialik where she says ‘I’ll tell you when there isn’t a microphone in front of us.’

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the final scene is him leaving the room where he’s recording, and he enters a replica of the living room where the entire TBBT gang and their kids are getting ready to sit down for dinner.”

With Jim Parsons – the actor behind ‘adult’ Sheldon – having narrated the prequel since its first season, this ending could seamlessly tie up the presence he’s had the entire time.

“Young Sheldon as a show could be just flashbacks of Sheldon’s life from what he told Raj, Howard, Leonard, Penny, Bernadette, and Amy in The Big Bang Theory,” a third fan theory explained.

“So with Sheldon and Amy coming back for the finale could be them talking to not only their kids but to their friends as well. As far as we know, which isn’t a lot, the other main characters from Big Bang Theory could also be coming back for Young Sheldon along with their children.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024.