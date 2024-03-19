Young Sheldon actor “emotionally prepared” for fatal ending

Young Sheldon Season 7 has confirmed a death for later in the series, with one actor revealing they’re “emotionally prepared.”

As its parting note, Young Sheldon Season 7 is already hitting the heartstrings all guns blazing. Meemaw has lost everything she owns, Mandy is struggling with baby CeeCee, and Missy has just had her first heartbreak — and that’s only in the first five episodes.

While fans wait out a hefty delay for Episode 6, a number of anticipated plot points are coming to fruition, with George’s affair now cleared up and Sheldon’s journey to Caltech firmly off and running.

However, one of these storylines is a lot more fatal than the others, with one Young Sheldon actor now revealing that they’re “emotionally prepared” for it.

Young Sheldon actor “emotionally prepared” for Season 7 death

Young Sheldon actor Lance Barber has revealed that he’s “emotionally prepared” for George’s death, which has been confirmed as a Season 7 storyline.

CBS

Speaking to TribLive, Barber said: “I had fingers crossed from the beginning knowing the history of the character that I would make it to the end whenever that came. I always felt I had the luxury of being emotionally prepared for this from day one.

“To have a character like this who has become, fair to say, somewhat beloved or enjoyed at the very least, to have him have this legacy… and to have a memorable thing happen for this character to be remembered that way is a big deal for me to get to see that to fruition even though it’s what all life brings, you know?”

“I never got any inclination that the end was coming any time soon, nor did I fear it,” Barber continued. “And I knew that when and if it did come, it would be done in a beautiful way, and I anticipate that’s what’s going to happen.”

Lance Barber, who plays patriarch George, has already sported a hefty health scare back in Season 1, when George had a minor heart attack. Though no damage was apparently done long-term, George’s health hasn’t really been an issue since, with Season 7 yet to hint at how things go south.

While Young Sheldon’s executive producers have clearly stated that they don’t feel bound to The Big Bang Theory lore, Chuck Lorre equally hopes that they’ve done the storyline justice.

“That’s a level of hubris that I think gets in the way of doing a good job,” he said. “You do what feels right. You do what feels appropriate for the characters and the relationships, the tone of the show. You do stuff that touches yourself, and then you hope someone agrees with you.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.