Did George from Young Sheldon die in real life?

Young Sheldon fans across the world have been left devastated by George’s death — but has the actor behind the character died in real life?

Whether you’re a Young Sheldon fan or a longtime viewer of The Big Bang Theory, everyone knew it was coming sooner or later. George Sr., Sheldon’s beloved father, died in Season 7 Episode 12.

This was a storytelling inevitability; throughout the series, Jim Parson’s grown-up Sheldon has spoken about the things he wishes he’d told his dad while he was still alive, and we knew from TBBT that his passing would happen when Sheldon was 14.

However, given the delicate off-screen nature in which it was handled, you may be wondering if Lance Barber, the actor who plays George, also died — thankfully, he’s still alive.

The character’s death is solely within the context of the show, so don’t worry: Barber is safe and sound.

In an interview with TV Insider, Barber spoke about the moment Mary, Missy, and Meemaw find out about George’s death. “Everyone will feel that kick in the gut and then [they’re] left swirling in their loss the way that our characters do,” he said.

“I imagine this whole thing will be polarizing. Some people will not like it because it’s hard and some people will appreciate it because it’s hard. I certainly do.”

Barber admitted he has a “selfish perspective on it ending the way that it is for my character because I think it’s memorable. Selfishly, as a character actor, I get to play [the part of] America’s dad gets to die on TV.”

However, just like George’s arc in the world of The Big Bang Theory, it was always going to be part of the star’s “legacy as a TV actor… I think that’s pretty neat.”

Young Sheldon fans praise Lance Barber after George’s death

Barber has been praised by fans across social media; one thing is clear: fans are going to miss George.

“Even though since BBT that it was known George had passed away, it was difficult to see tonight’s episode. Thanks Lance Barber for playing George,” one user wrote.

“#LanceBarber has long gone unsung as a major player on Young Sheldon. We will miss your wit, your precision, your timing, and your all too full heart. #EmmyNom – just sayin’. Merci,” another posted. “Lance Barber really created a character far different than what was originally conceived. This is an artist at the top of his craft. What a fine 7-year performance by an actor who became America’s dad. Bravo, sir,” a third wrote.

“In any possible way, early in the series I wouldn’t have thought that we would love George Sr, given how Sheldon was treated by him then and how he ended up as an adult. But gosh, the writer and Lance Barber really did a great job developing the character,” a fourth tweeted.

