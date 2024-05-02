Young Sheldon fans are mourning the death of George in real life

He’s not been bumped off yet, but Young Sheldon fans are already mourning the death of George Cooper Sr. in real life.

The death of Sheldon’s father George has been the most anticipated plot point in Young Sheldon Season 7, but has yet to happen. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from paying their respects, with one taking to Reddit to show the efforts of an anonymous viewer.

“Apparently someone in my school made this,” the post reads, snapping a poster of Sheldon’s father reading: “RIP George Lee Cooper 6/10/44 – 3/12/93. Father of Sheldon Lee Cooper and Georgie Cooper.”

“Why is Missy not listed lol,” another fan weighed in, with a third agreeing, “Guess Missy was imaginary this whole time.”

However, other fans cited more pressing issues with the tribute, saying that the birth and death dates are both incorrect, along with George’s middle name.

“His middle name isn’t Lee, it’s Marshal. Lee is Sheldon’s middle name. Georgie is George Marshal Cooper Jr, so George Sr’s middle name has to be Marshal, too,” a fourth fan clarified.

As of Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 9, it hasn’t been revealed exactly when George will die, meaning there is no actual date of death yet. It’s already been revealed that George will still be alive by Episode 12 thanks to its synopsis, meaning the painful farewell is likely to be in the season finale.

As for The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon only stated that George died when he was 14 rather than giving a timeframe. It’s because of this that theories surrounding whether George’s death will be shown on screen have cropped up, with some fans believing that the final dinner scene in Season 7 might include him as a ghost.

Former cast members have also been seen returning to set dressed in black, indicating that a funeral scene is likely to have been filmed.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.

