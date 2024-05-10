Young Sheldon star “angry” over news of George’s death

Young Sheldon star Zoe Perry has revealed that she was “angry” over the news of George’s death storyline in Season 7 Episode 12.

The death of Sheldon’s father George was made official in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12, with the Mary Cooper actress revealing that she found herself feeling angry about the news in an interview with TV Line.

“I think audiences are seeing a very real reaction to that,” Perry explained. “It was really intense. I do vividly remember filming it, and we’d shot the beginning of that scene leading up to the door and wrapped that, and then we knew we were going to approach that moment.”

“Because I’m standing in the foreground, I wasn’t really privy to what was going on behind with Meemaw and Missy, although I could feel. I don’t know if I was planning it but I felt angry at the news. It was like, ‘Don’t take this from me,'” Perry added.

In the episode, Mary and the rest of the Cooper family are waiting in the living room for George, as they are heading out to get a family picture taken. Coach Wayne and Principal Tom arrive at the door, telling Mary that George had a sudden heart attack at work, dying instantly.

The entire family breaks down into tears — which the Young Sheldon cast also did online, offering up emotional social media tributes.

“I knew we were getting the news in the script but I hadn’t yet read it to see how that happened, and as I start to read it and see all of the plans being made and the excitement… I was tearing up just reading that,” Perry added to TV Line.

“The loss was so incredible because it was the loss of a future.”

In the same interview, actor Lance Barber, who played George, also revealed that he intentionally wasn’t on set when George’s death scene was filmed, even though he was on set the same day.

“I had been around quite a bit that same day and I had finished before they were shooting,” Barber explained. “I deliberately was not there [for the scene]. I thought my absence would be helpful for the actors and appropriate for that moment. I wanted to wait and see it with everyone else.”

Now that George’s death has been featured in Young Sheldon, his funeral is expected to be the basis of Episode 13. Episode 14 airs immediately after, which includes cameo appearances by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.