What is Young Sheldon rated?

Young Sheldon is a sitcom with family at its heart – but what is the prequel rated? Here’s what you need to know.

With a cast of talented kids and some incredibly witty adults, Young Sheldon is a comedy that truly has something for everyone.

Even better, the prequel works completely as a standalone, meaning those who haven’t seen The Big Bang Theory aren’t at a loss.

Just because there’s a family onscreen doesn’t mean the content is suitable for everybody — here’s everything you need to know about what Young Sheldon is rated.

Young Sheldon age rating explained

Young Sheldon has a rating of TV-PG.

According to PBS, the definition of a TV-PG rating reads: “Many parents may want to watch it with their younger children. The theme itself may call for parental guidance and/or the program contains one or more of the following: moderate violence (V), some sexual situations (S), infrequent coarse language (L), or some suggestive dialogue (D).”

Over on Common Sense Media, the jury is out on whether Young Sheldon is actually suitable for children regardless of rating, though many agree that positive messages are present, while positive role models are few and far between.

“It’s a comedic show, which tackles real-life problems in the 1980s,” one parent review summed up. “None of the characters are perfect, but great messages are brought across by their growth over the series. I have personally learned a lot from this series. There are mentions of sex, violence, drinking, and smoking, however, the series presents this in an educational way that expresses how these things can be balanced with safety.”

However, a second disagreed: “Some of the episodes have been cute, but others just made me shudder. I know Sheldon is supposed to be smart and precocious, but his behavior is really quite rude at times. My 11-year-old was watching this PG-rated show and I really think it needs a TV-14 rating. The last few episodes were about Sheldon not wanting his grandmother to date a certain man and to date another one. There was continual discussion of “coitus” (his words) throughout.

“Obviously, different families have different boundaries, but I thought this was way too much for a PG show.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024.