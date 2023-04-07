Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 review: The Wilderness hears you

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 continues the tension that the first two episodes created, making good use of its ominous characters.

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a greenlight for Season 2.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

Thankfully, the second season is easily living up to the first, with the first two episodes already bringing comedy, drama, and an intense feeling of dread. But does the third episode follow suit? Let’s get into it, and don’t worry, we’ll do our best to avoid any big spoilers.

Lottie is still a lot

Lottie, played by Courtney Eaton and Simone Kessel, continues to stand out in Yellowjackets Season 2. She is the supposed psychic that has managed to survive the team’s time in the Wilderness. She had been a haunting figure in Season 1, but has become a much more complex and arguably ominous figure this time around. While you could argue that she’s Yellowjacket’s closest thing to an antagonist, her kind intentions don’t feel false, and the intriguing thing about this series is that there are no antagonists, just girls doing what they deem necessary to survive.

However, her continuing influence over the girls back in the 1990s, and the compound in the present day is certainly anxiety-inducing, as it doesn’t seem like any of it will go well. You may wonder why Natalie is the only one that seems resistant to Lottie’s way of thinking, but desperate times do call for desperate thinking.

Yellowjackets keeps the horrors hidden

And it’s hard to deny that there is something going on between both timelines that cannot be explained logically. Symbols are popping up everywhere, Taissa is seeing terrifying figures without eyes, Natalie gets attacked by a disappearing moose, and birds are literally dropping dead like flies. The fact that multiple people are getting visions speaks to a hidden supernatural presence, either that or the show is just being frivolous with how many “crazy” characters it has.

Surprisingly, the cannibalism is the plot point handled with the most grounded bluntness, as Taissa, who was sleepwalking the whole time, is the only one agonised over what happened. The other girls, who move on to have a light-hearted baby shower for Shauna, accept that they had to eat Jackie to survive. And while their coach is freaked out by their actions, he doesn’t reprimand them for it.

We do get more insight into Coach’s character this episode. The changes between what could have been and what happened is a haunting one, but arguably this choice of backstory arc is a rather stereotypical one. Though Yellowjackets does a nice job technically of creating this surrealist change between the past, present, and imaginary, with its use of grainy screen fuzz, as if this a video tape we’re watching, which helps the show evoke its 90s grungy atmosphere.

Misty keeps the comedy coming in Yellowjackets Season 2

When not becoming a full on theatre kid in the past, Misty (Christina Ricci) continues to be Yellowjacket’s most entertaining character in the present. Though now she’s joined by new face Walter (Elijah Wood), a fellow amateur investigator, and the two become a delightful double act.

Their introduction to one another might seem a little rushed, but the ensuing interrogation scene they have with a witness immediately helps endear Walter to an audience. We can only wonder what the series has in store for his character, but we can’t wait to find out more about him and his intentions.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 review score: 4/5

Yellowjacket’s second season continues to be tense and entertaining, with intriguing and hilarious characters. If this season sticks the landing, we could have something just as good as Season 1, if not better.

Clearly, the Wilderness hears you, and is calling you to keep watching.

Yellowjackets Season 2 will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24. Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

