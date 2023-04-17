Yellowjackets actor teases a more “fragile” Lottie for the rest of season 2

Yellowjackets actress Courtney Eaton, who plays the younger version of Lottie on the show, has revealed that her character will be much more “fragile” going forward, shutting down viewers who believe she is an antagonist rather than a young woman trying to survive the wilderness like her peers.

Yellowjackets season 2 has started off on a strong note, with the first 4 episodes of the show continuing season 1’s haunting, well-written, and at times terrifying narrative. One character who has been given even more time to shine this season is Lottie.

Despite having a more supporting role for much of season 1, Lottie has become her own. As well as taking a more leadership approach amongst the younger version of the characters, adult Lottie has now been thrown into the mix, now a cult leader.

Courtney Eaton on Lottie and how she will evolve in the second half of season 2

In an interview with Esquire magazine, Courtney Eaton, who plays young Lottie in the series, revealed that the character would be much more fragile and less sure of herself for the rest of the season.

“There’s a few scenes this season where she’s more confident in leadership, leading prayer circles, for example,” Eaton says. “She’s still figuring this stuff out.”

Paramount+ Lottie has become a fan-favorite character in Yellowjackets

“It is a bit of a puzzle and a game playing her, especially when you can sense something’s coming in the next episode, and some of the choices she might make later in the season,” Eaton says, “but without the writers actually telling you any of that. So it’s kind of a guessing game. I’m so similar to Lottie in the way that we make choices. If I was put in the wilderness, my brain would also be also my undoing.”

At the end of season 1, fans began to speculate that Lottie would potentially evolve into a more antagonistic figure. While the identity of the Antler Queen is still unknown, many began theorizing that Lottie will be the one to take on the leadership role.

However, Eaton is adamant that Lottie’s mental health struggles do not make her a villain and this conversation is one that was important to her evolution of the character and when informing her performance.

“I don’t want someone who could possibly be a villain to be that because of mental illness,” she explained. “We had this great discussion of how Lottie is kind of the only character that walks this line. Is it trauma or is it the plane crash or her family beforehand? Or does she have a special kind of… I’ll have my own thoughts in my head of what’s going on. But I love that she’s someone that walks this line of no one really knows.”

In Dexerto’s review of Yellowjackets season 2, episode 4, we wrote “Yellowjackets Season 2 continues its great track record with Episode 4, as we’re getting just as many new mysteries are we are old answers.”

