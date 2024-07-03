Daredevil: Born Again is taking one important lesson from X-Men ’97

Marvel’s head of television has shed some light on what we can expect from Daredevil: Born Again, and it sounds like it’s taking its cues from X-Men ’97.

Multiple delays and what seems to be a wholly restarted production have made Daredevil: Born Again a hot-button topic for fans. Fans are on the edge of their seat waiting for any update on the long-simmering project.

Now, fans finally have a nugget of an update, thanks to Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum. Appearing on the Official Marvel Podcast, Winderbaum revealed the show was surprisingly similar to the wildly successful X-Men ’97.

(Conversation begins at 8:34)

“Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love, but it is taking it in a new direction,” Winderbaum explained.

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed. Matt and Wilson have changed, and there characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

Comparing Daredevil: Born Again to X-Men ’97 might be a huge hurdle for the series. X-Men ’97 wowed fans with its storytelling, starting with a fairly by-the-numbers update of the original cartoon before a devastating tragedy turned the show into a dark, serious drama.

Daredevil: Born Again has kept much of its plot close to this vest. We do know that the series is now poised to be a direct continuation of the original show, which ran for three seasons on Netflix, rather than a soft reboot.

While the show is called Born Again, it’s expected to instead adapt the recent crossover arc Devil’s Reign for most of its story. Set photos have revealed Daredevil and The Punisher against renegade cops, Bullseye, and a Kingpin who has become mayor.

Daredevil: Born Again will release in March 2025 on Disney+.

