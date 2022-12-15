Will there be a Sonic Prime Season 2 on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Is there going to be a Sonic Prime Season 2? The new multiverse-shattering Netflix series is on Netflix now, but will SEGA’s blue blur return for a second season?

After the rave response to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in cinemas earlier this year, and the success of Sonic Frontiers, he’s here to round out 2022 with Sonic Prime.

Written by Justin Peniston and Duncan Rouleau and developed by Man of Action, the collective behind Ben 10 and Ultimate Spider-Man, it’s the sixth animated show in the franchise and the second to be computer-animated, coming after the success of Sonic Boom.

With Sonic Prime hitting Netflix today, fans may be wondering: will there be a Season 2?

Is Sonic Prime Season 2 happening?

Sonic Prime Season 2 hasn’t been announced by Netflix – however, the show’s team has already confirmed they’ve already made more episodes, so it seems likely we’ll see another season.

In an interview with What’s On Netflix, executive producer Logan McPherson said there’s more in store for the world of Sonic Prime.

“Yes, that is not the end of the story and we have made more episodes,” he said.

“I don’t have any details about when exactly they might launch but you can expect them in the not too distant future. The story continues to build and stretches Sonic to his limits both physically and emotionally, so you can expect a wild ride and a lot of fun to come!”

While Sonic Prime is based on the mythology and considered canon, it’s still a separate story – but there’s scope for collisions between different Sonics, a bit like the Spider-Verse movies.

“We wanted to use that mythology as as a springboard, but explore these characters and these situations in ways that have never been done before. So we felt like it was a way to really respect that legacy, but take it in a different direction at the same time,” McPherson told ComingSoon.

Sonic Prime is available to stream on Netflix now. You can find out more about the show here.

