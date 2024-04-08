Amid the release of Quiet on Set Episode 5, you might be wondering: which Spider-Man series did Drake Bell star in? Here’s what you need to know.

The singer and former Drake & Josh star returns in the bonus episode to discuss the reaction to the true crime series, in which he revealed his identity as the victim in the child abuse case against former Nickelodeon voice coach Brian Peck.

One of the biggest revelations was that Peck only got 16 months in prison for the crimes, and received numerous letters of support during the case from Hollywood celebrities — including Boy Meets World actors Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

In Episode 5, Bell suggests that Friedle could have said something to him when they worked together on Spider-Man. But which on-screen iteration of the Marvel superhero did they star in?

Which Spider-Man series did Drake Bell star in?

Between 2012 and 2017, Drake Bell voiced Peter Parker in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, while Friedle voiced Deadpool for two episodes.

As part of the Marvel Animated Universe, Ultimate Spider-Man is a cartoon series that aired on Disney XD, following the adventures of a teenage Peter Parker as he juggles his high school life with his duties as the Web Slinger.

The show incorporates various elements from the comics, including iconic villains and team-ups with other superheroes, while also exploring Parker’s struggles with responsibility and balancing his personal life with his heroic duties.

Bell mentions the series in Quiet on Set Episode 5 after a clip from Strong and Friedle’s Pod Meets World podcast is played, in which they discuss their support of Peck during his child abuse trial.

In the clip, Friedle says, “He [Brian] then asked us to support him and go to court with him, which a lot of us did.

“We’re sitting in that courtroom on the wrong side of everything, of course having no idea of this, filled with child actors, to the point where the victim’s mother turned and said, ‘Look at all the famous people you brought with you, and it doesn’t change what you did to my kid.’

“I just sat there wanting to die. Where it was like, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’”

ID Will Friedle and Rider Strong spoke about Quiet on Set on their podcast

When asked if their comments change how he feels about that day, Bell replies, “No. I worked with Will on Spider-Man and there was a lot of opportunity to apologize or talk about it, and never did.” But he does add that it’s a “difficult subject to bring up, especially in a work environment.”

Bell and Strong have since made amends, with Bell taking to X on Friday (April 5) to write: “I just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong. We are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him.”

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is streaming on Max now. For more true crime, check out all the documentaries hitting streaming this month. You can also find all the new shows coming out in April here.