Who is Brandi Carlile? Quiet on Set confusion explained

After Quiet on Set, some viewers are hellbent on finding out the true identity of Brandi — so, who is Brandi Carlile?

“Brandi” (believed to be an alias) is an 11-year-old victim in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a new four-part documentary exploring the alleged abuse suffered by Nickelodeon’s child stars, including Drake Bell.

In Episode 2, Brandi’s mother MJ (again presumed to be an alias) recalls how her daughter received a sexually explicit email from production assistant Jason Handy, who later confessed to being a pedophile and was imprisoned on other charges.

Not only did Brandi’s mom not report Handy at the time, fearing it would make her look like a “bad parent”, but Brandi then “left the business and never returned.”

Who is Brandi Carlile?

Brandi Carlile is not the same Brandi from Quiet on Set. She’s a 42-year-old Grammy-winning singer-songwriter from the US.

Firstly, Brandi’s true identity hasn’t been disclosed. Viewers have been searching for her in early episodes of The Amanda Show, but she’s yet to be found. Many believe she may have been an uncredited extra, so her real name or any other information are unlikely to emerge without Brandi herself or her mother releasing these details.

Secondly, just to reiterate, Carlile is absolutely not Brandi. Even on the basis of age alone, she was born in 1981, and Brandi was said to be 11 when she worked at Nickelodeon in 1999/2000.

Carlile’s first self-titled album was released in 2005, before she broke through two years later with The Story, paving the way for incredible success in the 2010s. She’s earned 10 Grammys and 27 nominations across her career.

One TikTok that’s amassed 1.2 million views specifically highlighted people’s confusion between the singer and Brandi from the docu-series. The comments are full of people speculating they could be the same… before realizing they can’t be.

