Quiet on Set Episode 5: Release date, interviews & more

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is officially getting an additional Episode 5, titled ‘Breaking the Silence’ – here’s everything you need to know about the next installment, including its release date, who will be interviewed, and more.

Dan Schneider’s Nickelodeon empire is the subject of Investigation Discovery’s latest true crime saga, delving into the troubling treatment of a number of former child stars and accusations of on-set bullying, racism, and sexism.

But the docu-series takes an even more sinister turn as it exposes the numerous staff members who were convicted of child sex abuse, including former dialogue coach and Nick’s “Pickle Boy,” Brian Peck. Quiet on Set sees Drake Bell identify himself as the victim in the 2004 case against Peck for the first time.

Although it’s been nearly two weeks since the premiere, there’s been a lot to unpack, leading to calls for a follow-up chapter. The news has since been confirmed – so, here’s what you need to know about Quiet on Set Episode 5.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV Episode 5, titled ‘Breaking the Silence’, will air on ID on April 7, 2024, before becoming available to stream on Max.

Speculation about a fifth installment started when Google and Rotten Tomatoes had it listed earlier this week. On Tuesday, March 26, ID confirmed it will be going ahead.

Quiet on Set Episode 5 interviews: Who’s in it?

Many of the Nickelodeon stars who appeared in the first four episodes will return for Quiet on Set Episode 5, including Bell, All That’s Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne, and Hearne’s mother, Tracey Brown.

All That star Shane Lyons will be making his debut in ‘Breaking the Silence’, while journalist Soledad O’Brien is set to lead the interviews to discuss the industry, then and now.

What is Quiet on Set Episode 5 about?

According to ID, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV Episode 5 is set to “delve deeper into the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children’s television shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including allegations of abuse, sexism, and racism,” building off the revelations exposed in the first four episodes.

As stated by Jason Sarlanis, president, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, linear and streaming: “With ‘Breaking the Silence’, we’re digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again.”

The follow-up chapter was ordered after a Quiet on Set earned the largest audience of an unscripted series since the launch of Max, with 16 million viewers tuning in.

For more on Quiet on Set, read about the Brandi Carlile confusion, Nickelodeon directors’ apology to Bell, and Peck’s connection to John Wayne Gacy. You can also check out the documentaries coming to streaming this month.