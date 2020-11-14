 When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming out? Release date, cast, more - Dexerto
When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming out? Release date, cast, more

Published: 14/Nov/2020 14:11

by Emma Soteriou
Justice League Snyder Cut
DC/Warner Bros

DC

Director Zack Snyder has announced that a trailer will be dropping for the Snyder Cut on November 17. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

November 17 marks three years since the original Justice League was released, with Joss Whedon having taken over as director.

However, after the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement drew attention across social media, the movie’s original director – Zack Snyder – has been given the opportunity to release his original vision for the movie in four parts on HBO Max.

Zack Snyder's Justice League
HBO Max/Warner Bros/DC
Fans rallied behind the re-cut movie

When will the Snyder Cut be released?

There is no set date scheduled for the movie yet, though it will be available on HBO Max at some point in 2021.

More will hopefully be revealed on the anniversary of Justice League’s release, as it could depend on the ongoing health crisis.

Who will be starring in Justice League?

All of the cast who appeared in 2017’s version of the movie will be making a return for this, including Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Mamoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Fisher recently shared an image of his character with Barry Allen in the upcoming movie.

 

Jared Leto will also be making his return as the Joker, but with a slightly different look to his first appearance in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Though Snyder will not confirm how the Joker’s look has changed, in an interview with Beyond the Trailer it was described as ‘video game level good’.

He will be joined by Ray Porter as Darkseid, who was cut from the previously released version. Snyder has already revealed his plans for the character in a possible sequel to Justice League.

Is there a trailer?

Snyder has been teasing new content to fans for quite some time, and the wait will soon be over.

He has revealed that the trailer will be re-released with ‘a few tweaks’ at 9am PST on November 17, after it was originally sidelined due to the music copyright.

In an Instagram post from one of the movie’s cinematographers, Snyder could be seen behind the scenes, ready to drop the bomb to fans.

 

When speaking to Beyond the Trailer, Snyder also announced that he would be going live on Vero to break the trailer down shot by shot and do a Q & A with fans.

Justice League Snyder Cut
DC/Warner Bros
The group will be returning to face Darkseid

Were there reshoots for the movie?

At first, it was believed that no new footage would be created for the re-cut, instead taking what was originally made in 2016.

However, Snyder’s cut ended up getting around an extra $70 million for reshoots, which took place in October 2020.

As Ezra Miller is currently in the UK filming for Fantastic Beasts 3, Snyder revealed he had to do his over a video call, sending details to the crew.

“I was right here and he was on his set, there was three monitors for me so I could see the set, and I could see Ezra, and I could see the camera,” he said to Grace Randolph.

Ben Affleck also donned his batsuit once again, with Snyder saying: “I think he forgot how uncomfortable it is, but that’s fine. He was incredibly gracious and again it’s funny how they just [snaps fingers]…”

Despite the ongoing process, Snyder confirmed that additional photography had only meant an extra four or five minutes of footage was added to the cut.

What will Snyder’s Justice League be about?

As a re-cut of 2017’s movie, the basic storyline is expected to remain mostly the same, but there will be some new effects and takes, with the movie seeming to have a darker theme to it.

The group will be facing off against Darkseid, the main villain cut from 2017’s version of the movie. Steppenwolf will also be returning, but with a new design closer to Snyder’s original vision.

It seems that another addition to the movie will be more of Cyborg’s origin story, with a behind the scenes photo hinting at a flashback scene of his mother’s death.

 

On top of this, there will be another storyline revolving around Superman getting his black regenerative suit.

Snyder previously said: “It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie.”

The Snyder Cut will be available to stream in four parts on HBO Max in 2021.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!