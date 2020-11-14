When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming out? Release date, cast, more - Dexerto

Director Zack Snyder has announced that a trailer will be dropping for the Snyder Cut on November 17. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

November 17 marks three years since the original Justice League was released, with Joss Whedon having taken over as director.

However, after the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement drew attention across social media, the movie’s original director – Zack Snyder – has been given the opportunity to release his original vision for the movie in four parts on HBO Max.

When will the Snyder Cut be released?

There is no set date scheduled for the movie yet, though it will be available on HBO Max at some point in 2021.

More will hopefully be revealed on the anniversary of Justice League’s release, as it could depend on the ongoing health crisis.

Who will be starring in Justice League?

All of the cast who appeared in 2017’s version of the movie will be making a return for this, including Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Mamoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Fisher recently shared an image of his character with Barry Allen in the upcoming movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher)

Jared Leto will also be making his return as the Joker, but with a slightly different look to his first appearance in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Though Snyder will not confirm how the Joker’s look has changed, in an interview with Beyond the Trailer it was described as ‘video game level good’.

He will be joined by Ray Porter as Darkseid, who was cut from the previously released version. Snyder has already revealed his plans for the character in a possible sequel to Justice League.

Is there a trailer?

Snyder has been teasing new content to fans for quite some time, and the wait will soon be over.

He has revealed that the trailer will be re-released with ‘a few tweaks’ at 9am PST on November 17, after it was originally sidelined due to the music copyright.

In an Instagram post from one of the movie’s cinematographers, Snyder could be seen behind the scenes, ready to drop the bomb to fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagnerdop)

When speaking to Beyond the Trailer, Snyder also announced that he would be going live on Vero to break the trailer down shot by shot and do a Q & A with fans.

Were there reshoots for the movie?

At first, it was believed that no new footage would be created for the re-cut, instead taking what was originally made in 2016.

However, Snyder’s cut ended up getting around an extra $70 million for reshoots, which took place in October 2020.

As Ezra Miller is currently in the UK filming for Fantastic Beasts 3, Snyder revealed he had to do his over a video call, sending details to the crew.

“I was right here and he was on his set, there was three monitors for me so I could see the set, and I could see Ezra, and I could see the camera,” he said to Grace Randolph.

Ben Affleck also donned his batsuit once again, with Snyder saying: “I think he forgot how uncomfortable it is, but that’s fine. He was incredibly gracious and again it’s funny how they just [snaps fingers]…”

Despite the ongoing process, Snyder confirmed that additional photography had only meant an extra four or five minutes of footage was added to the cut.

What will Snyder’s Justice League be about?

As a re-cut of 2017’s movie, the basic storyline is expected to remain mostly the same, but there will be some new effects and takes, with the movie seeming to have a darker theme to it.

The group will be facing off against Darkseid, the main villain cut from 2017’s version of the movie. Steppenwolf will also be returning, but with a new design closer to Snyder’s original vision.

It seems that another addition to the movie will be more of Cyborg’s origin story, with a behind the scenes photo hinting at a flashback scene of his mother’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagnerdop)

On top of this, there will be another storyline revolving around Superman getting his black regenerative suit.

Snyder previously said: “It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie.”

The Snyder Cut will be available to stream in four parts on HBO Max in 2021.