Director Zack Snyder reveals plot for potential Justice League sequel - Dexerto

Zack Snyder has revealed his plans for Justice League 2 and shared a drawing of his take on Martian Manhunter.

After Joss Whedon’s Justice League in 2017 saw a negative response from fans, people campaigned to see the ‘Snyder Cut’ – Zack Snyder’s darker and extended version of the movie.

Three years on and the original version is on its way – set to be available for fans to stream on HBO Max in 2021. Yet, Snyder is already thinking ahead, with hopes for a sequel.

Will there be a Justice League 2?

Nothing is confirmed about a sequel yet, as it is likely to depend on the success of the re-cut Justice League.

That being said, Snyder has definitely thought about what could be in store for the characters, recently revealing his ideas for a second movie.

During a League of Mayhem stream by The Nerd Queens, Snyder said: “…What do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what, you know, is that a thing?

“…Do I know what happens with Darkseid? Yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is, that would be exciting. I think that’s a fine thing.”

He also mentioned that he had discussed it with Ray Porter, who plays Darkseid, suggesting he could return to the role later down the line.

Darkseid was the original villain in Justice League before Joss Whedon took over. However, he will finally be making his debut in the Snyder Cut, with Steppenwolf still appearing, just redesigned to how he was originally intended to look.

When going through images of Darkseid, Snyder also revealed a drawing of Martian Manhunter as a ‘tease’.

A lot rides on the success of the Snyder Cut when it premieres, not only for Snyder’s sequel but also for David Myers to have the chance to share his original take on 2016’s Suicide Squad. It’s already been rumored that one could be on the way.

Until then, Snyder has promised fans will see ‘something’ before November 17 – which will mark one year since the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement – building even more anticipation.

The Snyder Cut will be available on HBO Max in 2021.