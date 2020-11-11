 Director Zack Snyder reveals plot for potential Justice League sequel - Dexerto
Director Zack Snyder reveals plot for potential Justice League sequel

Published: 11/Nov/2020 18:38

by Emma Soteriou
Zack Snyder Justice League
DC/Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder has revealed his plans for Justice League 2 and shared a drawing of his take on Martian Manhunter.

After Joss Whedon’s Justice League in 2017 saw a negative response from fans, people campaigned to see the ‘Snyder Cut’ – Zack Snyder’s darker and extended version of the movie.

Three years on and the original version is on its way – set to be available for fans to stream on HBO Max in 2021. Yet, Snyder is already thinking ahead, with hopes for a sequel.

Zack snyder's Darkseid
Zack Snyder/DC/Warner Bros.
Zack Snyder’s Darkseid

Will there be a Justice League 2?

Nothing is confirmed about a sequel yet, as it is likely to depend on the success of the re-cut Justice League.

That being said, Snyder has definitely thought about what could be in store for the characters, recently revealing his ideas for a second movie.

During a League of Mayhem stream by The Nerd Queens, Snyder said: “…What do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what, you know, is that a thing?

“…Do I know what happens with Darkseid? Yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is, that would be exciting. I think that’s a fine thing.”

He also mentioned that he had discussed it with Ray Porter, who plays Darkseid, suggesting he could return to the role later down the line.

Darkseid was the original villain in Justice League before Joss Whedon took over. However, he will finally be making his debut in the Snyder Cut, with Steppenwolf still appearing, just redesigned to how he was originally intended to look.

When going through images of Darkseid, Snyder also revealed a drawing of Martian Manhunter as a ‘tease’.

Zack Snyder sneak peek at Martian Manhunter
League of Mayhem/Nerd Queens
Zack Snyder’s sneak peek at Martian Manhunter

A lot rides on the success of the Snyder Cut when it premieres, not only for Snyder’s sequel but also for David Myers to have the chance to share his original take on 2016’s Suicide Squad. It’s already been rumored that one could be on the way.

Until then, Snyder has promised fans will see ‘something’ before November 17 – which will mark one year since the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement – building even more anticipation.

The Snyder Cut will be available on HBO Max in 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director gives exciting update on movie

Published: 11/Nov/2020 16:22

by Emma Soteriou
guardians of the galaxy vol 2
Marvel Studios

James Gunn has confirmed that the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is complete and production heads for the movie have also been chosen.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie was originally intended to hit the big screen in 2020. Unfortunately, the firing of director James Gunn in 2018, due to old offensive tweets, halted the process indefinitely.

After an uproar online, with fans defending the director’s actions, Marvel decided to rehire Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but his work on The Suicide Squad meant the movie still had to be held up a bit longer.

guardians of the galaxy 2
Marvel Studios
The Guardians of the Galaxy will return

When is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 out?

Due to the ongoing health crisis, a lot of Marvel’s phase four movies have seen a delay. However, as a part of the fifth phase, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to be released in theaters in either late 2022 or 2023.

The director of the movie, James Gunn, recently told fans that the script was done – aside from minor tweaks – with most production heads having already been chosen for the movie.

He also explained that he didn’t have to change much from the original script he had planned prior to being fired and that Dave Bautista would be returning as Drax.

This came after Bautista claimed he did not want to appear in the third movie if Gunn wasn’t directing it. He was a strong advocate for the director, despite the tweets, vouching for his character on multiple occasions.

Though these updates have built excitement among fans, the movie is unlikely to go into production soon, with at least eight other MCU movies due to be released beforehand.

Gunn’s work on DC’s The Suicide Squad has taken priority recently, with the movie due to come out on August 6, 2021. However, progress with Guardians of the Galaxy could be a sign that production may come sooner than expected.

There will be a lot of new challenges for the Guardians to face in volume three, with Gamora now coming from a different timeline, Nebula becoming an ally, and the possibility of Thor joining the group post-Endgame.

That being said, it’s unlikely that the movie will be tying into the multiverse – which seems to be the main focus of phase four – with Gunn saying the only time he had to include anything from the bigger picture was with Thanos in volume one.

Still, with him back in the director’s seat, the movie will be in safe hands, hopefully delivering another fan-favorite for the MCU.