When is DC’s Peacemaker series coming out? Release date, cast, more - Dexerto

Peacemaker writer and director James Gunn has confirmed that the series will be a part of the DCEU. Here is everything we know about the series so far.

The Suicide Squad movie is yet to reach our screens, yet one of the characters introduced – Peacemaker – has already got his own show in the works.

With the DC movie universe expanding further into TV series, fans are excited to see what’s in store.

When will Peacemaker be released?

The show is still relatively early on in its process, however, it’s clear that there will be eight episodes and it’s planned to be available to stream on HBO Max. The release date is not confirmed but is likely to be near the end of 2021 or in 2022.

Production is expected to begin very soon – the start of 2021 at the latest – as James Gunn also has to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 too.

In an Instagram post, Gunn said he was already in Canada quarantining in preparation for the series to start shooting.

Who is starring in Peacemaker?

It was recently revealed that, alongside John Cena’s Peacemaker, the cast will include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, reprising her role from The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn, who took on the project after directing The Suicide Squad, is both writing and directing the show.

He confirmed the cast in an Instagram post, also answering one question on a lot of fans’ minds.

He revealed that Peacemaker will be a part of the DC Extended Universe, which usually centers around the movies.

This will be the first DC series to be like this, seemingly following in the footsteps of Marvel, who have introduced their shows into the MCU.

What will happen in the show?

As Peacemaker is expected to heavily tie in with The Suicide Squad movie, little is known about what will happen in the show, aside from the fact it will look at Peacemaker’s origin story.

The character is known to do whatever it takes to ensure peace – even kill – so he may face some consequences to his actions throughout the episodes.

In a press release, Gunn said: “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series…”

In the lead up to the new series, anticipation is building, especially as The Suicide Squad – Peacemaker’s movie debut – is also on the way. It will be in theaters on August 6, 2021.