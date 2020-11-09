 Zack Snyder may have just confirmed how Joker killed Robin in DCEU - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Zack Snyder may have just confirmed how Joker killed Robin in DCEU

Published: 9/Nov/2020 13:20

by Daniel Megarry
Joker and Robin's suit in Batman v Superman
Warner Bros.

Share

DC

Zack Snyder may have just confirmed a fan theory about how The Joker brutally killed Batman’s sidekick Robin in the DC Extended Universe.

While Robin aka Dick Grayson hasn’t appeared in the DC Extended Universe, viewers saw his weathered superhero suit in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice as the Dark Knight looked to it for inspiration.

The suit was covered in the words, “Hahaha joke’s on you Batman” written in green graffiti, so we know The Joker was responsible for Robin’s death. It was also later suggested in Suicide Squad that Harley Quinn was an accomplice in the murder.

Robin's suit in Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Warner Bros.
It was revealed in Batman v Superman that The Joker killed Robin

Other than that, we don’t know too much about Robin’s life – or his death – in the DCEU series of movies. But a new fan theory about the shocking way the character was murdered has been ‘liked’ by director Zack Snyder, which some fans have taken as confirmation that it’s really what happened.

Is this how Joker killed Robin in the DC Extended Universe?

The theory goes that Joker beat Robin to death and set his body alight in Wayne Manor, which is what left the building looking decrepit in the DCEU. It’s vaguely reminiscent of the storyline in 1988 comic A Death In The Family, where Joker brutally beat Robin and left him to die in a building explosion.

“If Zack and David stick with the story of having Joker brutally beat Robin to death, then set his body on fire then there’s no doubt it happened in Wayne Manor and the fire is what left the house looking like that,” a fan called Shay Lonsdale tweeted.

“Another thing to think about with this if true is that Joker probably knows Batman’s true identity but chooses to keep it a secret as he doesn’t want his twisted back and forth relationship with Batsy to end.”

The tweets were shared to social media platform Vero, which is where Snyder responded with a ‘like’ on the post. Could this be confirmation of the theory? Or is he just enjoying the fan speculation?

Snyder previously explained the decision to have Robin appear only as a deceased character in the DC Extended Universe was to help provide backstory for Batman, and give a reason for his jaded, cold exterior.

“I felt like the whole idea was that there had been loss and there had been sacrifice,” he said. “In a weird way, he had sacrificed everything to be Batman. He doesn’t really have a life outside the cave. I thought that including Robin, a dead Robin, was helping us understand that he’s been on quite a journey.”

Snyder has also teased that his upcoming Justice League cut will dive deeper into the background of Robin’s death. Asked by a fan on Vero whether we’ll get an explanation about his murder, he simply replied that there will be “a hint in [Justice League]”.

Hopefully, we’ll find out what really happened to Robin when Zack Synder’s Justice League cut premieres exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.

TV + Movies

Mandalorian chapter 11 teases “unexpected allies” – who could they be?

Published: 9/Nov/2020 13:02

by Daniel Megarry
Mandalorian on Disney Plus
Disney

Share

Star Wars The Mandalorian

A synopsis for Chapter 11 of The Mandalorian has teased that Din Djarin will be joined by “unexpected allies”, leaving viewers guessing who they might be.

The Mandalorian returned for Season 2 on Disney+ in October this year, after the show’s first season proved to be a hit for streaming service. We’re only two episodes in, but fans are already heavily speculating what will happen before the season comes to an end in December.

Over the last few months, a number of famous Star Wars characters have been either rumored or confirmed to appear in the new season. Now, a synopsis for upcoming Season 2, Episode 3 has appeared to suggest we’ll be meeting one of them very soon.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in episode 2
Disney/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in ‘The Passenger’

As spotted by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans on Reddit, the (admittedly very brief) synopsis for the episode reads: “The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies.”

Of course, the most exciting part of that description is the fact that Mando will be joined by “unexpected” allies. While fans have a few ideas of who those allies could be, we’ve got a strong feeling one of them will be WWE superstar Sasha Banks’ character.

Who is Sasha Banks playing on The Mandalorian?

It’s still unknown who Banks is playing in The Mandalorian, but her appearance as a mysterious onlooker in the trailer for Season 2 left many excited to find out what role she would play in the show’s future.

One of the most popular theories right now is that Banks is playing Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian from the animated series Star Wars Rebels who once possessed the Darksaber.

The character’s live-action debut would certainly be a fan-pleasing moment, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this happens.

Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian Season 2
Disney
Could Sasha Banks be playing Sabine Wren in The Mandalorian?

Other suggestions from fans include Katee Sackhoff appearing as Bo-Katan Kryze, Rosario Dawson making her debut as Ahsoka Tano, or more screen time for fellow Mandalorian Boba Fett, who made a surprise return this season.

Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait to find out which “unexpected allies” will appear on the show, as The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ from Friday, October 13.