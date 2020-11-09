 Richest Marvel and DC superheroes revealed, from Iron Man to Batman - Dexerto
Richest Marvel and DC superheroes revealed, from Iron Man to Batman

Published: 9/Nov/2020 17:04

by Daniel Megarry
Iron Man Doctor Strange and Batman
Disney / Warner Bros.

Superheroes are usually ranked by their strength or how impressive their powers are, but who comes out on top when it comes to money?

A new study from Vanquis has estimated how much money some of the most popular Marvel and DC superheroes would be earning based on their career and location, and the results make for interesting reading.

As expected, superhero CEOs who draw a lot of their power from gadgets and well-equipped costumes come out on top. That means Bruce Wayne aka Batman takes the number one spot as CEO of Wayne Enterprises, with an estimated yearly salary of $988,902.

Ben Affleck as Batman
Warner Bros.
As CEO of Wayne Enterprises, Batman is the highest-earner on the list

Following closely in second place is Marvel’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man. As the CEO of Stark Industries, he’s estimated to be on $920,006. In third place is DC’s Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow, whose role as CEO of Queen Consolidated is expected to earn him $894,098 a year.

At the other end of the spectrum is Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, who’s expected to earn around $18,543 as an ice cream server at Baskin Robbins. Meanwhile, Spider-Man alter-ego Peter Parker could earn around $18,605 as a freelance photographer.

You can see the top 10 list of richest Marvel and DC superheroes below:

  1. Batman / Bruce Wayne (Wayne Enterprises CEO) – $988,902
  2. Iron Man / Tony Stark (Stark Industries CEO) – $920,006
  3. Green Arrow / Oliver Queen (Queen Consolidated CEO) – $894,098
  4. Doctor Strange / Stephen Strange (Neurosurgeon) – $394,765
  5. Deadpool / Wade Wilson (Mercenary) – $180,000
  6. Professor X / Charles Xavier (Founder of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters) – $132,012
  7. Batgirl / Barbara Gordon (Head of the Gotham City Public Library) – $121,881
  8. Daredevil / Matt Murdock (Lawyer) – $121,394
  9. Black Lightning / Jefferson Pierce (High School Principal) – $104,268
  10. Robin / Dick Grayson (Police Detective) – $84,000

Explaining how they came up with the list, Vanquis said: “We took the average salary for their listed profession in the city where they are based. For characters based in fictional locations (eg. Gotham City), we took the average salary from the real-world city that fictional location is based on.”

They also calculated that the average salary for Marvel superheroes is $71,852, while the average salary for DC superheroes is $78,546.

Is Batman really richer than Iron Man?

It’s worth pointing out that the overall wealth of fictional characters like Iron Man and Batman would be far greater than their estimated yearly base salaries would suggest, with factors such as inheritance playing a big part.

Iron Man in The Avengers
Disney
Forbes estimated in 2013 that when it comes to overall wealth, Iron Man actually beats out Batman

In fact, the final Fictional 15 Rich List that Forbes printed in 2013 actually placed Tony Stark above Batman, estimating his worth is $12.4 billion. Bruce Wayne, meanwhile, was estimated to be worth $9.2 billion.

And if all of this has got you in the mood for some superhero-themed entertainment, check out our list of the 21 best superhero movies and TV series you can watch on Netflix right now.

Gordon Ramsay’s incredible supercar collection will blow you away

Published: 9/Nov/2020 15:47 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 15:49

by Kieran Bicknell
Gordon Ramsay standing in car
Instagram: @hrowenferrari

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay may be best-known for his incredible culinary delights, but it turns out the famously foul-mouthed chef is a big petrolhead too. Here are our highlights from his expansive collection.

For Ramsay, his biggest vice is Ferraris. From classics such as the F355 GTS to the incredible SP2 Monza, his garage is full of so-called ‘prancing horses’. But it’s not just Ferraris in his collection.

One theme that is certain, however, is speed. Almost all of Gordon’s cars have incredible stats, and his personal collection reads like a Top Trumps deck of supercars.

Gordon Ramsay's supercar collection
YouTube: Gordon Ramsay
Gordon’s car collection is so vast, it nearly filled the pit lane at Brands Hatch circuit.

Gordon Ramsay’s supercar collection

It’s tricky to know where to begin when it comes to Ramsay’s supercars. With most people dreaming of just owning one or two of the cars from this list, walking into Gordon’s garage must be like entering heaven for any petrolhead.

Ferrari

It’s well-known that Gordon has a thing for Ferrari’s. Having cited the Ferrari 308 seen in Magnum, P.I as his first Ferrari love, as his success has grown, so has his collection of Maranello’s finest.

His oldest Ferrari is a true ‘modern classic’ – a Ferrari F355 GTS from 1998. Clearly, modern classics are a favorite for Gordon, with a 550 Maranello and an F430 GTB.

Moving towards the newer end of the spectrum, and one of the jewels of his collection is his gorgeous Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. The Aperta edition of the LaF is the rarest of them all, with only 210 ever made. The LaFerrari proved to be a good investment too, as prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

Alongside the classics and the LaF, Ramsay has even more Ferraris tucked away. From an F12 TDf to a 488 GTB and even an SP2 Monza, costing over $1.8 million.

Gordon Ramsay car collection track day
YouTube: Gordon Ramsay
Ramsay’s car collection is staggering, with a plethora of supercars and hypercars.

McLaren, Porsche, and Aston Martin

While his biggest love affair seems to be with Ferrari, that’s not to say Gordon doesn’t embrace other walks of automotive life. McLaren, Porsche, and Aston Martin all play a big part in his collection too.

His McLaren Senna is one of the standout vehicles in his impressive collection. During a track day, he described being behind the wheel of the Senna as akin to driving “the fastest rollercoaster you’ve ever been on.” As well as his Senna, he also has a 675LT, which in itself isn’t to be sniffed at.

Gordon only appears to own one Porsche, but he’s picked a very good one to go for – the 918 Spyder. His first hypercar, the hybrid 918 Spyder still turns heads and has incredible performance statistics nearly six years since it first launched.

Aston Martin is another favorite brand for the celebrity chef. With both a DB7 V12 Vantage and a DBS Superleggera in his fleet, Ramsay is clearly a fan of driving the quintessential British supercar brand.

Other exotic cars

While the majority of his collection is made up of big-name performance car brands, there are also a few oddities within his fleet, though they too are impressive.

The BAC Mono is the most hardcore vehicle in his collection, being a single-seat track-focused sports car. At the other end of the spectrum, he also has a custom Land Rover Defender 110, which was one of the only surviving stunt cars from the ‘Spectre’ James Bond film.

While it is impossible to work out the total of Gordon’s collection, it is undoubtedly one of the most impressive fleets of supercars we’ve seen here on Dexerto. Clearly, Gordon is a man of taste both in the kitchen and on the road.