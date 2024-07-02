Is Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming to cinemas?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League may be back in the headlines again, as rumors are swirling that the film is coming to movie theaters.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a four-hour superhero movie that manifested after a long fan campaign. Fans bombarded Warner Bros. for years to bring the “true” vision of Justice League to life.

Premiering on Max (then HBO Max) in 2021, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was one of the most anticipated projects to be announced at Max’s launch and proved to be a huge hit. It was reportedly the fourth-most-streamed movie on Max that year.

But neither this ultimate recut of Justice League nor its black-and-white version saw life outside of streaming on Max and a home video release. Justice League never got its due in cinemas, but all that might be about to change.

The Rebel Moon director took to his Vero social media account on July 2 to give fans a surprising tease, seemingly promising a big-screen Zack Snyder’s Justice League run. Snyder says in the post, “Want to see ZSJL on the big screen….stay tuned for a date.”

Previously, the only version of the film to reach cinemas was 2017’s Justice League, which combined Snyder’s work with heavily reworked writing and footage shot by Joss Whedon after Snyder stepped away from the project following a family tragedy.

Of course, this iteration of the Justice League is also in limbo. The universe was given a send-off with 2023’s The Flash and will be rebooted under James Gunn, starting in 2024 with Creature Commandos and Superman.

While a multiverse means we could always see these characters or this universe return, Snyder seems more focused on Rebel Moon and its associated director’s cuts.

