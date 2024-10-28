Agatha All Along creator breaks silence on Death & Thanos relationship

Agatha All Along’s Rio Vidal isn’t just another witch: she’s Death herself, and the show’s creator has finally addressed her connection to Thanos (but prepare to be disappointed).

Episode 7 of Agatha All Along confirmed what we always knew. As Lilia Calderu came to the end of her journey, she heard a familiar voice. “All roads to me… don’t you recognize me, Lilia?” she asked, and the Original Green Witch stepped forward in her true form as Lady Death.

It was a massive reveal that drastically shifted the hierarchy of power in the MCU; after all, who could beat the embodiment of death, a cosmic force as inevitable as life?

However, Marvel fans had another question: does this version of Death have any sort of relationship with Thanos, as laid out in the comics?

Speaking to Inverse, showrunner Jac Schaeffer teased: “There will be a little bit more illuminating about our version of Death, but what I will say is we generally leave some of it to interpretation in this show.

“But you’ll get a little bit more understanding of how she operates in the last two episodes.”

As for Thanos, it’s not the answer you’re hoping for, I’m afraid. “Thanos is not in my show, so I can’t speak to any Thanos connections. Thanos stans out there, I have no answers for you,” she added.

In the MCU, Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to snap away half of all living things for a noble purpose: he wanted to correct overpopulation and prevent starvation. In the comics, it’s a bit different: he wanted Death’s approval, so he wiped out half of the universe.

The Avengers’ post-credits scene teased this storyline, with one of Thanos’ helpers warning: “To challenge them is to court death.”

However, this was nothing more than a nod to his relationship with Death, and Aubrey Plaza’s Rio is her first canonical appearance in the MCU (there’s a statue of Death in Thor: Love and Thunder, but that doesn’t count).

