WandaVision’s Kat Dennings drops hint over possible Disney+ release date - Dexerto

WandaVision actor Kat Dennings says Disney are ‘trying’ to get the new Marvel series out before the end of the year, leaving fans unsure when we’ll be able to tune in.

WandaVision promises to be a unique blend of classic American sitcoms and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it follows Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision as they live ideal suburban lives – but soon realize that not everything is as it seems.

There’s currently no official release date for the upcoming Disney+ miniseries, despite the fact that there’s been plenty of hype over the last few months and even a trailer released.

Some fans hoped it would arrive in November, but it wasn’t included in Disney’s preview of the month’s new additions.

When is WandaVision coming to Disney+?

A December release now seems the most likely. Season 2 of The Mandalorian will come to an end on December 18, leaving a gap in the streaming service’s schedule for original offerings, which WandaVision will fill nicely.

But a new interview between Entertainment Tonight and Kat Dennings, who will reprise her role as Thor’s Darcy Lewis in WandaVision, has seemingly put a question mark next to a 2020 release.

“It’s coming out pretty soon,” Dennings said. When asked if we can expect a December release for WandaVision, she replied, “That’s what I’ve heard, but I also don’t know anything. It could [change]. But as far as I know, they’re going to try and get it out this year.”

The use of the word “try” has left fans slightly concerned that WandaVision could be held back until 2021. Of course, it could also be the case that Disney has everything under control and is simply keeping the release a secret, even from the show’s stars. Hopefully, it’s the latter.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dennings said she couldn’t reveal too much about her character’s storyline in the new series, but did tease: “I was thrilled and it was somewhat of a surprise what they planned for her. I can’t say anything [else].”

While we wait patiently for an official release date, you can find everything we know about WandaVision – including casting, potential plot details, and rumors – right here.