 WandaVision’s Kat Dennings drops hint over possible Disney+ release date - Dexerto
WandaVision’s Kat Dennings drops hint over possible Disney+ release date

Published: 4/Nov/2020 13:04

by Daniel Megarry
WandaVision actor Kat Dennings says Disney are ‘trying’ to get the new Marvel series out before the end of the year, leaving fans unsure when we’ll be able to tune in.

WandaVision promises to be a unique blend of classic American sitcoms and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it follows Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision as they live ideal suburban lives – but soon realize that not everything is as it seems.

There’s currently no official release date for the upcoming Disney+ miniseries, despite the fact that there’s been plenty of hype over the last few months and even a trailer released.

Some fans hoped it would arrive in November, but it wasn’t included in Disney’s preview of the month’s new additions.

When is WandaVision coming to Disney+?

A December release now seems the most likely. Season 2 of The Mandalorian will come to an end on December 18, leaving a gap in the streaming service’s schedule for original offerings, which WandaVision will fill nicely.

But a new interview between Entertainment Tonight and Kat Dennings, who will reprise her role as Thor’s Darcy Lewis in WandaVision, has seemingly put a question mark next to a 2020 release.

“It’s coming out pretty soon,” Dennings said. When asked if we can expect a December release for WandaVision, she replied, “That’s what I’ve heard, but I also don’t know anything. It could [change]. But as far as I know, they’re going to try and get it out this year.”

Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda/Scarlet Witch in Disney+ series WandaVision

The use of the word “try” has left fans slightly concerned that WandaVision could be held back until 2021. Of course, it could also be the case that Disney has everything under control and is simply keeping the release a secret, even from the show’s stars. Hopefully, it’s the latter.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dennings said she couldn’t reveal too much about her character’s storyline in the new series, but did tease: “I was thrilled and it was somewhat of a surprise what they planned for her. I can’t say anything [else].”

While we wait patiently for an official release date, you can find everything we know about WandaVision – including casting, potential plot details, and rumors – right here.

When is Black Widow coming out? Release date, leaks, cast, more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 16:15

by Emma Soteriou
New images from behind the scenes of Black Widow have been leaked, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Having been a part of The Avengers, fans have eagerly awaited a solo film for Black Widow since 2012. Flash forward eight years and the wait is still ongoing, with the movie facing multiple delays because of the current crisis.

Still, there’s plenty to get excited about, with new content being shared and details being announced in the lead up to the movie’s release.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow
Marvel
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow

When will Black Widow be released?

Though originally intended for a May 2020 release, the ongoing health crisis has seen the movie pushed back twice. It is now expected to be released in theaters on May 7, 2021, unless further delays hold it up again.

In an interview with Marie Curie, Scarlett Johansson spoke about the movie’s delay. “We’re all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe…” she said.

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Marvel
Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

What has been leaked?

As the movie has already seen two delays, a lot of information has already been made available to fans.

It’s merchandise for the upcoming movie that has revealed the most, including extra behind-the-scenes images, as shown in Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book.

The book is only available in the US and Canada at the moment, so fans have been sharing a look at some of these images on Twitter.

Who will be starring in Black Widow?

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Marvel
Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson as Yelena and Natasha in Black Widow

Johansson will once again be reprising her role as Natasha Maximoff, for what is likely to be the last time. She will be joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov.

The Handmade’s Tale star,  O-T Fagbenle, will also be in the movie, playing Rick Mason. He will play a former love interest of Romanoff’s, with them both having worked at Shield together.

A cameo from Robert Downey Jr is also expected, but this will probably be taken from extra footage filmed during Captain America: Civil War.

What will happen?

If there’s one question that every Marvel fan has been asking, it’s: “What happened in Budapest?”

Well, it looks like the answer to this is soon to be revealed. Black Widow will be set after the events of Civil War and is expected to explain what exactly happened in Budapest, among other things.

As shown in the teasers released, there are not only shots of Budapest but also flashbacks to Romanoff’s past. This insight into the character will also introduce her ‘family’.

The group is set to reunite to take on the unknown Taskmaster, as Romanoff decides to face up to her darker past.

In an interview with Empire, the director, Cate Shortland, said Johansson will ‘hand the baton’ to Florence Pugh, as her character, Yelena, takes over the Black Widow mantle in the MCU.

With what is hopefully a final date in sight, anticipation is once again rising among fans as they look forward to Black Widow’s final outing in May 2021.