 Leaked Marvel's Eternals images show Richard Madden & cast in costumes - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Leaked Marvel’s Eternals images show Richard Madden & cast in costumes

Published: 5/Nov/2020 12:20

by Daniel Megarry
Richard Madden in Marvel's Eternals
Gage Skidmore / Marvel

Share

Marvel

A new set of leaked promotional materials from Marvel’s Eternals have shown off the cast in their superhero outfits.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals tells the story of the powerful, almost-immortal titular celestial beings who have existed for thousands of years.

With a star-studded cast and a cosmic story that has endless potential, it’s arguably the most exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in years.

The highly-anticipated entry into Phase 4 of the MCU was supposed to be released in cinemas on November 6, 2020. Like many other movies scheduled to premiere this year, it’s been pushed back – first to February 12, 2021, and then once again to November 5, 2021.

The cast of Marvel's Eternals
Disney via Flickr
Marvel’s Eternals is now scheduled for release in cinemas on November 5, 2021

While this means fans have got a whole extra year to wait for Eternals to hit the big screen, there have been several leaks and teasers to keep us satisfied in the meantime (remember those rumors that Harry Styles will appear as Starfox?).

Eternals leaked image shows cast in their costumes

Most recently, French promotional material for the movie has been shared by Twitter user yeezkie which gives us a better look at the Eternals team lined up together and in costume.

From left to right, that’s Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari.

Another promotional image shared by a Brazilian Marvel fan account appears to show Richard Madden in character as Ikaris, which you can see below.

We’re still waiting to see what Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will look like as Black Knight. Hopefully, we’ll get a look at him soon enough, and maybe even a teaser trailer in the next few months.

There’s a year until we find out what happens in Marvel’s Eternals, but fans have a lot to look forward to before then. Black Widow is hitting cinemas on May 7, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due for release on July 9, 2021.

As far as 2020 goes, we’re still hoping to see WandaVision on Disney+ before the year is out. While we wait patiently for an official release date, you can find everything we know about WandaVision – including casting, potential plot details, and rumors – right here.

Entertainment

David Dobrik prank makes Jason Nash mock Drew Barrymore film to her face

Published: 5/Nov/2020 12:02 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 12:03

by Jacob Hale
Drew Barrymore Show David Dobrik Jason Nash
YouTube: The Drew Barrymore Show

Share

David Dobrik

David Dobrik is well known for giving away cars and cash, but something else that has made him super popular is the pranks he pulls on his friends — but this might be one of his biggest yet.

In the past, we’ve seen him surprise fans with Justin Bieber, with some of them critiquing his single Yummy before the star pops out to scare them, providing some hilarious results.

Channeling a similar energy, Dobrik went on the Drew Barrymore show to talk about his YouTube career and life outside of it, too, before planning to play a brilliant prank on good friend and comedian Jason Nash.

The two have never seen eye-to-eye on popular Drew Barrymore film 50 First Dates, which David says is a “top 10 film of all time,” an opinion that Nash thoroughly disputes.

David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Instagram: jasonnash
Nash and Dobrik are best friends — which is exactly what makes pranks like these so funny.

Of course, David being who he is, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to drop his friend in it, and did so in brilliant fashion.

While sitting on set of The Drew Barrymore Show, with the actress right across from him, David made a video call to Jason saying he’s doing a “pop quiz” before firing off some quickfire questions, with 50 First Dates naturally cropping up.

Saying that it “doesn’t deserve to be called one of the 10 greatest movies of all time,” Nash goes on to say that he would put it in his list of “top 10 David idiot movies” — with Barrymore making her presence known immediately after, and Jason struggling to properly get his opinion out and try not to be too insulting of her work.

Finally, Jason simply exclaims “David, I can’t believe you’ve done this to me” before Drew makes light of it and says that they should “enjoy each other’s differences.”

To his credit, Nash didn’t back down when he realized that he was talking to Barrymore, saying that calling 50 First Dates a “top 10 movie of all time” would be a stretch, but she could definitely go on record agreeing with it if she would like to.

Needless to say, it was all in good faith and it’s unlikely anybody was upset, making the prank that much better.