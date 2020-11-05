Leaked Marvel's Eternals images show Richard Madden & cast in costumes - Dexerto

A new set of leaked promotional materials from Marvel’s Eternals have shown off the cast in their superhero outfits.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals tells the story of the powerful, almost-immortal titular celestial beings who have existed for thousands of years.

With a star-studded cast and a cosmic story that has endless potential, it’s arguably the most exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in years.

The highly-anticipated entry into Phase 4 of the MCU was supposed to be released in cinemas on November 6, 2020. Like many other movies scheduled to premiere this year, it’s been pushed back – first to February 12, 2021, and then once again to November 5, 2021.

While this means fans have got a whole extra year to wait for Eternals to hit the big screen, there have been several leaks and teasers to keep us satisfied in the meantime (remember those rumors that Harry Styles will appear as Starfox?).

Eternals leaked image shows cast in their costumes

Most recently, French promotional material for the movie has been shared by Twitter user yeezkie which gives us a better look at the Eternals team lined up together and in costume.

From left to right, that’s Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari.

Pour rigoler ma mère m’a ramené des étiquettes #MARVELxLeclerc, et genre je viens de tomber sur un visuel inédit (enfin je crois) de #Eternals ?? 😳 pic.twitter.com/n3dJgx02mA — Léo⚡️ (@yeezkie) November 4, 2020

A potential leak first look at Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/kWWo2tfqu6 — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) November 4, 2020

Another promotional image shared by a Brazilian Marvel fan account appears to show Richard Madden in character as Ikaris, which you can see below.

🚨 Arte promocional de Richard Madden como Ikaris em #Eternals! pic.twitter.com/9PkeoKrS2d — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) November 4, 2020

We’re still waiting to see what Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will look like as Black Knight. Hopefully, we’ll get a look at him soon enough, and maybe even a teaser trailer in the next few months.

There’s a year until we find out what happens in Marvel’s Eternals, but fans have a lot to look forward to before then. Black Widow is hitting cinemas on May 7, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due for release on July 9, 2021.

As far as 2020 goes, we’re still hoping to see WandaVision on Disney+ before the year is out. While we wait patiently for an official release date, you can find everything we know about WandaVision – including casting, potential plot details, and rumors – right here.