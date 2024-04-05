When does Invincible get his blue suit?

With Invicnbilbe Season 2 now over, fans are left wondering when Mark will get his iconic black and blue suit that marks a major change in the comic books.

Fans were excited for Part 2 of the second season for a few good reasons. Not only did they theorize the events of the finale thanks to its episode title, but fans also knew what was in store next for Mark. Season 2 followed a lot of the major key events from the comic books, like Mark’s battle with Angstrom Levy.

It gives way to Mark’s new outlook going into Season 3 as having to become better, stronger, and faster. But fans were eager to see Mark get his second and one of his most iconic ensembles: the blue suit.

Article continues after ad

The title card for Invincible Season 2 teased fans with the possibility of Mark wearing it by the finale. But does it happen? And when does it occur in the comics?

Article continues after ad

When does Mark get his blue Invincible suit?

Invincible’s title card was all a big tease as Mark doesn’t wear the blue suit in Season 2 or the finale.

You may have sighed in dismay when Episode 8 of the season ended with Mark not wearing the suit. The title card for Episode 1 showed the original yellow logo cracking to reveal the blue underneath.

During his fight across dimensions and against Levy, his suit gets shredded and destroyed. The finale opened the door for a new chapter of Mark’s superhero journey needing a new suit. As well as his newfound ambition to become even stronger.

Article continues after ad

With Invincible Season 3 in the works, the blue suit will more than likely make its grand appearance. It will be the symbol of a darker era for Mark as foretold in the comics. He will soon begin to question those in power over him, as well as his fallout with the GDA.

Article continues after ad

Per the comics, his morals begin to change and he’ll no longer hold back his powerful punches. Punches that have the strength to kill in one blow.

Mark gets his new suit in Invincible Vol. 1 #51. While helping Oliver control his powers, he decides to also get him a suit. They go to Art shop to get it and Oliver wants to be named Kid Omni-Man, but Mark refuses. Oliver tells his brother he wants to redeem their father. Meanwhile, Art takes the opportunity to make Mark a new suit that’s black and blue.

Article continues after ad

Invincible Season 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and you can check out all episode recaps below:

Episode 1 recap | Episode 2 recap | Episode 3 recap | Episode 4 recap | Episode 5 recap | Episode 6 recap | Episode 7 recap | Episode 8 recap | Is there an Episode 9?