What time is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 out on Prime Video?

Tits up! The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 is nearly here, so you may be wondering: what time is it available to stream on Prime Video, and what is the episode release schedule? Here’s everything you need to know.

The series – which follows the New York housewife Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as she gets knocked down by her husband, only to discover she has a knack for stand-up comedy – has gone from strength-to-strength since first dropping in 2017. As well as bagging multiple Golden Globes and Emmy awards, the ratings have continued to grow with the arrival of each new season.

But this all changed last year when Amazon Studios announced that Midge is set to deliver her final punchline. In news that felt as much of a blow as a comedian bombing on stage, it turns out the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will also be the last.

Still, at least we’ve got nine more upcoming episodes to enjoy, and it looks like our funny gal has a lot in store in her last hurrah. With the new episodes just around the corner, here’s your guide to what time they’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

What time will The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 drop on Prime Video?

The first three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 will be available to stream on Amazon’s Prime Video from Friday, April 14.

Since the comedy series is a global original, fans may be able to watch the new episodes from Thursday, April 13, as the release date refers to UK time. Here’s a rundown of times and dates for the premiere in each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am on Friday, April 14 – UK

7pm on Thursday, April 13 – ET

4pm on Thursday, April 13 – PT

8pm on Thursday, April 13 – Brazil

1am on Friday, April 14 – Central European Summer Time

4:30am on Friday, April 14 – India Standard Time

9am on Friday, April 14 – Australia

11am on Friday, April 14 – New Zealand

Check out the trailer below:

What days will The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 episodes arrive on Prime Video?

Following the upcoming premiere, new episodes of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 will be released in a once-per-week format.

You can check out the full episode rundown below, which are the dates based on UK times:

Season 5 Episodes 1, 2, and 3 – April 14, 2023

Season 5 Episode 4 – April 21, 2023

Season 5 Episode 5 – April 28, 2023

Season 5 Episode 6 – May 5, 2023

Season 5 Episode 7 – May 12, 2023

Season 5 Episode 8 – May 19, 2023

Season 5 Episode 9 – May 26, 2023

Now you know when to tune in, here’s the official synopsis for the fifth and final season of the beloved comedy series: “After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through Season Four, rebuilding her career and reputation. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard.

“After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show‘s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to ‘Go forward’ and fight for her ascent to stardom – equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose. In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”

That’s everything we know about when to watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

