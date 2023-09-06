Is Loki dead? Every time Loki died and returned in Marvel Comics

Loki has died and returned more than a few times throughout his history in Marvel Comics, but the circumstances have often led to new and exciting versions of Loki.

Marvel Comics’ trickster god Loki has become something of a household name, thanks to the Disney+ series of the same name. But even before he was cheating death by zipping through the multiverse, Loki became an oft-resurrected figure in the comics.

Loki’s deaths in Marvel are tied to some of the biggest moments in Marvel’s history. His first death marked the end of an era as the Asgardians left the public eye for years, and his last death is tied to the epic final Thor story.

Loki’s deaths are rarely noble, though. Sometimes he’ll die in a bid for power, but occasionally, he will die in a tragic fashion. More often than not, though, the only certainty is that Loki will return, one way or another.

Every time Marvel Comics’ Loki has died and returned

Whether it’s part of a world-ending cycle or a nefarious plot for power, here is every time Loki has died in Marvel Comics.

Marvel Comics Thor takes Loki’s head but keeps him alive to finish the Ragnarok cycle.

Thor, Loki & Asgard are sacrificed to end the cycle of Ragnarok

The actual fate of the original Loki is not that dissimilar from Norse mythology. Loki is the son of the frost giant Laufey, adopted by Odin as a son of Asgard but ultimately feared by all as the God of Mischief.

Loki is a downright evil bastard sometimes, and more often than not, he is spared by Thor’s desire to have his little brother by his side. That comes to an end when Loki defeats most of the Asgardians by beginning Ragnarok.

Thor sees through Ragnarok, though, eventually learning it is a perpetual cycle of death and rebirth meant to keep the Asgardians enslaved to a group of gods known as Those Who Sit In Shadow. Thor defies them and ends the Ragnarok cycle. All of the Asgardians seemingly die, though Thor enters into a hibernation state.

Marvel Comics Seeing Asgard threatened, Loki has a change of heart and is killed by Void.

The reborn Loki dies in the Siege on Asgard

Years later, Thor is eventually reborn and creates a new Asgard in the city of Broxton, OK. The Asgardians, believed lost, are found surviving in mortal hearts and minds, so Thor goes on a quest to revive them.

To Thor’s surprise, he finds Loki not only reborn but now reborn as a woman. Loki swears schemes are a thing of the past and serves as something of an advisor to Thor. Nonetheless, she plots against her brother, eventually joining Norman Osborn’s Cabal after the Secret Invasion.

Loki’s ultimate goal remains the throne, and she manipulates events to allow The Sentry to attack during the Siege on Asgard. However, Loki underestimates the power of Sentry, who at this time has been fully possessed by his dark half, Void. Even though Loki convinces Odin to allow them to help the Avengers save Asgard, they’re killed by Void in retaliation.

Marvel Comics Cheating death, Loki is reborn as a young boy with no memories.

Loki is reborn as a child with a clean slate

With Lady Loki’s death during the Siege on Asgard, it seemed as though Loki was dead for good. However, the God of Mischief had one last trick up her sleeve: convincing her adopted daughter Hela to remove her name from the Book of Hel.

Loki is unable to die and is instead reborn anew with no memories. Thor finds the amnesiac Loki living on the streets of France and reminds him of his past.

Kid Loki seems to be genuinely repentant of the evil deeds of the previous Loki. He makes an honest effort to escape his past as Loki the Trickster, and for a time, it works. Loki eventually regains the trust and respect of those closest to him and becomes downright heroic. However, fate yet again had a cruel twist in store for him.

Marvel Comics An echo of the original Loki, Ikol tricks Kid Loki into giving up his name and body.

An echo of Loki’s past tricks Kid Loki into sacrificing himself

Seeking an understanding of the older Loki’s sacrifice, Kid Loki communes with an echo of him, learning he sought a fresh start, free from his past transgressions. Kid Loki turns this spirit into his magpie companion, Ikol, who secretly plots against Kid Loki.

On one of their last adventures, the demon Nightmare used the essence of Kid Loki’s fears to create a Fear Crown that could control the Lords of Fear. Knowing Mephisto would want this power, Ikol seizes the opportunity to scheme his way back into existence. The Crown, which would allow Mephisto to rule as Satan, only exists because it came from Kid Loki’s mind; therefore, Kid Loki must no longer exist.

The only way to destroy the crown was to allow Ikol to take over Loki’s good name and body, killing Kid Loki in the process. Kid Loki reluctantly agrees, symbolically eating the magpie to allow Ikol to regain control. Though he ultimately got what he wanted, Ikol is affected by the guilt of Kid Loki’s death. He returns to his devious, trickster ways but still remains a more noble Loki than before.

Marvel Comics In a possible future, Loki sacrifices his life to reignite the sun (after he put it out).

Loki dies reigniting the sun in one possible future

Since Ikol’s rebirth as Loki, he’s been a secret Asgardian warrior, a Presidential Candidate, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the King of Jotunheim. However, one possible future depicts Loki returning to his evil ways.

King Thor sees a potential future in which Loki fuses with Gorr the God-Butcher’s Necrosword, becoming Loki the All-Butcher. Loki proves the limits of his new power by destroying Ego the Living Planet, and extinguishing Earth’s sun. Loki seemingly defeats Thor, but the cocky Loki also used his power to revive Gorr, who impaled and crucified Loki before he could seal his victory.

Loki ultimately saves the universe by telling Gorr all of Thor’s good deeds, allowing his brother time to get the killing blow. Loki then sacrifices himself to undo some of the chaos he caused and reignite the sun. This death, though befitting the God of Mischief, remains only a possible future.

