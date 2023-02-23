What time is Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 5 on Netflix?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5, Netflix’s acclaimed documentary series, is about to drop – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

In 2018, Formula 1 announced a collaboration with Netflix on a new docu-series, Drive to Survive, giving viewers never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage from the 2018 Formula One World Championship.

It was an incredible success. Not only has Netflix renewed the show for five seasons – with the strong possibility of a sixth – but viewership of F1 in the US has increased dramatically. On ESPN, it’s nearly doubled.

So, ahead of Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 5 arriving on Netflix, here’s what you need to know about streaming it and what time it’ll drop.

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on February 24.

All 10 episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Drive to Survive Season 5 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be available to stream on February 24. In the meantime, find out if there’ll be a Full Swing Season 2 here.