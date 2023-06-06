What time is Avatar 2 on Disney Plus?

Avatar 2, aka Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally coming to Disney Plus – so, here’s what time it’ll drop on the streaming platform across the world.

Last year, James Cameron gave us all a fresh case of the post-Pandora blues with The Way of Water, his long-awaited, epic sequel to Avatar. In our review, we called it an “awe-inspiring, cinematic hallelujah; Cameron is back, and maybe he is the king of the world after all.”

Article continues after ad

The director said it needed to be one of the biggest movies of all time to be profitable – and he delivered, with the movie grossing more than $2 billion across its extraordinary box office run. Just like in 2009, audiences kept going back again and again until they literally couldn’t.

Thankfully, Avatar: The Way of Water is about to drop on Disney+, so here’s exactly what time it’ll come out on streaming.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Avatar 2 release time on Disney Plus

Avatar: The Way of Water will drop on Disney+ on June 7, 2023. In terms of what time it’ll arrive, it depends on your location, so below we’ve listed all the time zones so you know when you can dive back in:

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

4pm Japan

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Avatar 2 is also available to buy or rent via VOD platforms like Amazon Prime, and you can find more details regarding its 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release here.

Check out our other coverage below: