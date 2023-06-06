What time is Avatar 2 on Disney Plus?
Avatar 2, aka Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally coming to Disney Plus – so, here’s what time it’ll drop on the streaming platform across the world.
Last year, James Cameron gave us all a fresh case of the post-Pandora blues with The Way of Water, his long-awaited, epic sequel to Avatar. In our review, we called it an “awe-inspiring, cinematic hallelujah; Cameron is back, and maybe he is the king of the world after all.”
The director said it needed to be one of the biggest movies of all time to be profitable – and he delivered, with the movie grossing more than $2 billion across its extraordinary box office run. Just like in 2009, audiences kept going back again and again until they literally couldn’t.
Thankfully, Avatar: The Way of Water is about to drop on Disney+, so here’s exactly what time it’ll come out on streaming.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Avatar 2 release time on Disney Plus
Avatar: The Way of Water will drop on Disney+ on June 7, 2023. In terms of what time it’ll arrive, it depends on your location, so below we’ve listed all the time zones so you know when you can dive back in:
- 12am PDT
- 3am EDT
- 5am Brazil
- 8am UK
- 9am Central European Summer Time
- 1:30pm India Standard Time
- 4pm Japan
- 7pm Australia
- 9pm New Zealand
Avatar 2 is also available to buy or rent via VOD platforms like Amazon Prime, and you can find more details regarding its 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release here.
Check out our other coverage below:
- Avatar 2 review
- Avatar 2 cast and characters
- Avatar: The Way of Water ending explained
- Avatar: The Way of Water post-credits scenes
- Best way to watch Avatar 2
- When is Avatar 2 on Disney Plus?
- Avatar 2 4K and Blu-ray release date
- Avatar 2 budget: How much did it cost?
- Who dies in Avatar: The Way of Water?
- Avatar 3 release date & more
- Why did Avatar 2 take so long to make?
- What is an Avatar? Na’vi explained
- Avatar 2: Tulkun and Amrita explained
- Avatar 2 racism accusations
- Is there an Avatar 2 director’s cut?
- How old is Kiri in Avatar: The Way of Water?
- What happened to Earth?
- Top 50 highest-grossing movies of all time