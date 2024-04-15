Following the release of the latest Netflix true crime saga, What Jennifer Did, here’s everything you need to know about when Jennifer Pan is set to be released from prison.

In 2010, the quiet neighborhood of Unionville, Canada, was rocked when the Pan residence was ambushed by masked assailants who shot dead Bich Ha Pan and left her husband, Huei Hann Pan, in a coma.

Their daughter, Jennifer Pan, managed to ring the police, claiming she’d been tied up by the attackers. However, the situation shifted from a home invasion gone wrong to a murder-for-hire plot after detectives noticed holes in Jennifer’s story. When Hann woke up, he soon confirmed the officers’ suspicions.

The case is the subject of American Murder director Jenny Popplewell’s latest Netflix documentary, which details the runup to Jennifer’s sentencing, along with her co-conspirators Daniel Wong, David Mylvaganam, and Lenford Crawford. But when exactly is Jennifer due for release?

What Jennifer Did: When will Jennifer Pan be released?

In 2015, Jennifer Pan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for her involvement in the murder of her mother and attempted murder of her father. If her parole hearing is successful, she could be released in 2040.

However, this could change if her appeal is successful. At the end of What Jennifer Did, it’s revealed that Jennifer and the three co-accused were granted a retrial in 2023 on the grounds that the original judge incorrectly presented just two plausible scenarios for the murder of Bich.

This, the Court of Appeal for Ontario stated, meant that the jury wasn’t able to consider other verdicts such as second-degree murder or manslaughter. The Supreme Court of Canada is still making its decision, but if a retrial isn’t ordered, Jennifer can seek parole. It should be noted that the attempted murder charge appeal was dismissed.

Until a decision is made, Jennifer will continue to serve her sentence at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Ontario, Canada. If she is released in 2040, she will be around 54 years old.

What Jennifer Did is streaming on Netflix now.