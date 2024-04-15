TV & Movies

What Jennifer Did: When will Jennifer Pan be released?

Daisy Phillipson
Footage of Jennifer Pan shown in What Jennifer DidNetflix

Following the release of the latest Netflix true crime saga, What Jennifer Did, here’s everything you need to know about when Jennifer Pan is set to be released from prison. 

In 2010, the quiet neighborhood of Unionville, Canada, was rocked when the Pan residence was ambushed by masked assailants who shot dead Bich Ha Pan and left her husband, Huei Hann Pan, in a coma. 

Their daughter, Jennifer Pan, managed to ring the police, claiming she’d been tied up by the attackers. However, the situation shifted from a home invasion gone wrong to a murder-for-hire plot after detectives noticed holes in Jennifer’s story. When Hann woke up, he soon confirmed the officers’ suspicions. 

The case is the subject of American Murder director Jenny Popplewell’s latest Netflix documentary, which details the runup to Jennifer’s sentencing, along with her co-conspirators Daniel Wong, David Mylvaganam, and Lenford Crawford. But when exactly is Jennifer due for release?

What Jennifer Did: When will Jennifer Pan be released?

In 2015, Jennifer Pan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for her involvement in the murder of her mother and attempted murder of her father. If her parole hearing is successful, she could be released in 2040.

However, this could change if her appeal is successful. At the end of What Jennifer Did, it’s revealed that Jennifer and the three co-accused were granted a retrial in 2023 on the grounds that the original judge incorrectly presented just two plausible scenarios for the murder of Bich. 

This, the Court of Appeal for Ontario stated, meant that the jury wasn’t able to consider other verdicts such as second-degree murder or manslaughter. The Supreme Court of Canada is still making its decision, but if a retrial isn’t ordered, Jennifer can seek parole. It should be noted that the attempted murder charge appeal was dismissed. 

Until a decision is made, Jennifer will continue to serve her sentence at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Ontario, Canada. If she is released in 2040, she will be around 54 years old. 

What Jennifer Did is streaming on Netflix now. You can read more about her motive here, and check out all of the true crime documentaries coming to streaming this month here.

Related Topics

netflixTrue Crime

About The Author

Daisy Phillipson

Daisy is a Senior TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's a lover of all things macabre, whether that be horror, crime, psychological thrillers or all of the above. After graduating with a Masters in Magazine Journalism, she's gone on to write for Digital Spy, LADbible and Little White Lies. You can contact her on daisy.phillipson@dexerto.com

keep reading
Photo of Jay Dobyns as shown in Secrets of the Hells Angels
TV & Movies
Secrets of the Hells Angels: Where is Jay Dobyns now?
Daisy Phillipson
The prisoners in Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
TV & Movies
Netflix fans divided by conditions in Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
Daisy Phillipson
Luke Newton in Bridgerton Season 3
TV & Movies
Bridgerton Season 3 trailer confirms series’ “leading man” theory
Kayla Harrington
Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop, giving the thumbs up
TV & Movies
Netflix is bringing some of the best ’80s movies back to theaters
Jessica Cullen

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.