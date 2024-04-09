What Jennifer Did: Where is Jennifer Pan now?

Ahead of the release of Netflix’s new true crime saga, What Jennifer Did, here’s everything you need to know about where Jennifer Pan is now.

There are plenty of strong true crime documentaries coming out this month, from Paramount Plus’ Grant Amato series Ctrl+Alt+Desire to the anticipated Season 2 of The Jinx.

Being a leading force in the true crime arena, Netflix has some big releases planned, kicking off this week with What Jennifer Did, a documentary film about Jennifer Pan.

If you’re unfamiliar with the case or you need a refresher, we’ve broken down where Pan is now and what she did.

Where is Jennifer Pan now?

Jennifer Pan is currently serving her prison sentence at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Ontario, Canada.

In December 2015, Pan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years after ordering a hit on her parents. The 2010 attack left her mother dead and her father with injuries.

Initially, authorities believed it was a burglary gone wrong. Pan managed to call the police, claiming she and her parents had been attacked by a trio of assailants.

According to her accounts, the perpetrators had restrained the Pan family as they searched the home for cash and valuables. They then took her parents, Bich Ha Pan and Huei Hann Pan, to the basement and shot them multiple times. Bich was killed but Hann survived and was left in a coma.

While questioning Jennifer, who was 24 at the time, detectives picked up holes in her story and suspicious behavior. They also found a motive: she had been lying about graduating from high school and going to university. Her parents had also stopped her from seeing her drug dealer boyfriend, Daniel Chi-Kwong Wong.

Things took a turn when Hann woke up from the coma, telling police that he saw his daughter speaking to one of the hitmen in a friendly way. Eventually, Pan confessed to hiring the killers — but she claimed she was the intended target.

In 2014, the trial of Pan and her three accomplices — Wong, David Mylvaganam, and Lenford Roy Crawford — began. All four were given life in prison without parole for 25 years for the murder of Bich and the attempted murder of Hann.

Last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered that Pan and her three conspirators face new trials over the killing of Bich, although a start date is yet to be announced.

Last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered that Pan and her three conspirators face new trials over the killing of Bich, although a start date is yet to be announced.

Until then, be sure to catch up with the case when What Jennifer Did drops on Netflix on April 10.