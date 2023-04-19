What is The Marked Heart about? Netflix drama explained

The Marked Heart is coming back to Netflix for Season 2, but what is it about? And when can you watch it?

Netflix has many great series that you may not have heard of. One of which includes The Marked Heart, which is now heading back to the streaming site for its second season.

While not everyone may have heard of it, not everyone who has seems to like it. The show seems quite divisive, as it has a 50% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But if you fancy giving The Marked Heart a go, here’s what we know about the series, including who’s in it, and where you can watch it.

What is The Marked Heart about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the Colombian thriller: “A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart [Camila].”

This new season will be set a year and a half after the events of the first, with Camila fleeing from Istanbul to Mexico, where she had originally ran to escape her evil husband.

The Marked Heart cast: Who is in the series?

Below is the main cast for The Marked Heart Season 2, including the characters they play:

Michel Brown as Simón Duque

Ana Lucía Domínguez as Camila Duarte

Sebastián Martínez as Zacarías Cienfuegos

Margarita Muñoz as Valeria Duque

Moisés Arizmendi as Mariachi

Valeria Emiliani as Samantha Duque

Julián Cerati as Tomás

Juan Fernando Sánchez as Juan Carlos Sarmiento

Mauricio Cujar as Braulio Cárdenas

Jacqueline Arenal as Greta Volcán

When is The Marked Heart Season 2 streaming on Netflix?

The Marked Heart Season 2 launches on Netflix this Wednesday – April 19, 2023.

The season consists of ten episodes, and they’ll all be dropping that day, so you’ll be able to binge The Marked Heart Season 2 in its entirety.

