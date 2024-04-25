What is Deliver Me about? Netflix series explained

Looking for a new show to stream this week? Netflix has delivered (ahem) with Deliver Me, a new thrilling drama with a gritty edge.

As streaming content goes, Netflix isn’t afraid to get down and dirty with its original content. Just like recent release Baby Reindeer, a limited series can often be a tough watch.

Now, the platform has expanded this thinking with its international content, introducing viewers to Deliver Me, which is now available to stream.

But what is Deliver Me about, who is in the cast, and most importantly — is it even worth watching?

What’s Deliver Me about?

Deliver Me is about a group of teenagers who are recruited by a local gang and are quickly involved in a fatal shooting. As a result, the group falls through the cracks of the country’s care system.

The show’s full synopsis reads “When a boy escaping a local gang is shot, detective Farid sets his sights on small-time boss Mehdi, who is known to recruit minors.

“It centers on a boy who lays face down in front of a swing-set as his life drains out of the gaping wound in his head and his best friend, who stands behind him with a warm gun in his trembling hand.”

Deliver Me is based on the novel of the same name by Malin Persson Giolito.

Is Deliver Me in English?

Deliver Me can be watched in both its original Swedish language and English dubbing on Netflix.

Alternatively, English-speaking viewers will be able to enjoy the show with subtitles.

The entire series, which is comprised of five 45-minute episodes, was filmed in Stockholm in early 2023.

Who’s in the Deliver Me cast?

The cast of Deliver Me includes Olle Strand, Ardalan Esmaili, and Yusra Warsama.

The full cast list reads:

Yasir Hassan as Bilal “Billy” Ali

Olle Strand as Dogge

Yusra Warsama as Leila, Billy’s mother

Ane Dahl Torp as Jill, Dogge’s mother

Henrik Norlén as Teo, Dogge’s father

Ardalan Esmaili as Farid, a police officer

Mahmut Suvakci as Sudden, a shopkeeper

Solomon Njie as Mehdi Bah

Abdirahman Mohamed as Tusse, Billy’s younger brother

Originally billed as a producer, author Malin Persson Giolito’s name was removed from the credits before the premiere due to alleged disagreements with screenwriter Alex Haridi. The series is directed by Anna Zackrisson.

Is Deliver Me worth watching?

Deliver Me doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, but initial reviews are positive.

Joel Keller at Decider wrote “STREAM IT. Deliver Me is a heartbreaking story about two teens who fell through the cracks of the system with tragic results, but because of that heartbreak, it’s also an effective thriller.”

Karina Adelgaard at Heaven of Horror added “In Deliver Me, we get the story of what happens when the power of childhood friendship is confronted with brutal choices. It also shows us what happens when a society fails to protect its kids.”

Johnathon Wilson at Ready Steady Cut agreed “Deliver Me is vital viewing in many ways, and an impressively real-feeling account of young lives in turmoil. Just be prepared to endure rather than strictly enjoy.”

Deliver Me is now available on Netflix. Find even more amazing movies, TV shows, true crime documentaries, and K-dramas to stream this month.