Testament: The Story of Moses cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the Testament: The Story of Moses cast, characters, and the actors from epic Netflix docu-drama chronicling the prophet’s story.

The new TV series — which earned the ire of some fans for its distinction as a “documentary” — explores follows and discusses the life of Moses, all the way from the fateful moment his casket was found by the Pharaoh’s daughter to his liberation of the Hebrews from Egypt, and the story’s significance not only in Christian scripture, but also the Torah and Qur’an.

With the series streaming on Netflix now — and filling a much-needed gap in lieu of more episodes of The Chosen — here’s everyone you should know in the Testament: The Story of Moses cast.

Avi Azulay as Moses

Netflix

Avi Azulay stars as the titular legendary prophet (not just in Christianity, but Judaism and Islam too), Moses, who — according to the Bible — led the Exodus of the Israelites out of Egypt and across the parted Red Sea, freeing them from slavery. On the other side, Moses received the Ten Commandments.

Azulay doesn’t have many mainstream credits in his career so far, with Testament easily marking his biggest role to date. However, he has appeared in the likes of Bney Or, East Side, and Manayek.

Dominique Jade Tipper as Zipporah

Netflix

Dominique Jade Tipper plays Zipporah, the wife of Moses. In scripture, they met when Moses protected her and her sisters from shepherds at the local well. Her father Jethro commended his bravery and allowed them to wed, and they had two sons together: Gershom and Eliezer.

The Expanse fans will recognize Tipper for her role as Naomi. MonsterVerse followers may also know her from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and she’s also appeared in Headhunters and Death in Paradise.

Mehmet Kurtulus as Pharaoh

Netflix

Mehmet Kurtulus plays the Pharaoh of the Exodus who challenges Moses. While unconfirmed, several historians believe Ramesses II would have ruled Egypt when the story takes place.

Kurtulus is best known for playing Ayaz in Into the Night, but he’s also appeared in FBI: International, The Protector, and Big Game with Samuel L. Jackson.

Ishai Golan as Aaron

Netflix

Aaron, portrayed by Ishai Golan in the Testament: The Story of Moses cast, is Moses’ biological brother and the first High Priest of the Israelites who helped lead their people out of Egypt.

Notably, Golan played Carter Woods in Netflix’s Greenwood Academy, as well as appearing in Viki and Me, The Golem, and Manayek alongside Azulay.

Reymonde Amsellem as Miriam

Netflix

Reymonde Amsellem portrays Miriam “the prophetess”, Moses’ biological sister who protected him after the Pharaoh ordered all sons born to Hebrews to be cast into the Nile.

Amsellem’s career dates back to 2003, racking up a huge list of small credits until larger parts in New York, Hostages, and her main role as Helena in Spell Keepers.

Tülay Günal as Bithiah

Netflix

Tülay Günal plays Bithiah, the Pharaoh’s daughter who adopted Moses, having found his casket as other babies were being killed across Egypt.

The Turkish actress is a prolific TV star, with major roles in Asi, Çiplak Gerçek, and Umutsuz Ev Kadinlari (based on Desperate Housewives).

Melis Ulaş as Jochebed

Netflix

Jochebed, played by Melis Ulaş, is Moses’ mother who nursed him after he was adopted by the Pharaoh’s daughter.

Testament is easily Ulaş’ biggest credit to date, having only appeared in one movie (Anlatirsam Asik Olurum) as well as a few short films.

Oberon K.A. Adjepong as Jethro

Netflix

Oberon K.A. Adjepong plays Jethro, Zipporah’s father and the high priest of Midian who allowed Moses to work as a shepherd before the Exodus.

While small roles, Adjepong has appeared in some major titles, including The Many Saints of Newark, Margin Call, Law & Order: SVU, and even Grand Theft Auto V.

Emre Alp Törün as Dathan

Netflix

Emre Alp Törün plays Dathan, who tried to spearhead a rebellion against Moses as he led the Israelites out of Egypt — and, as per Numbers 16:31, he faced God’s wrath for doing so.

Turkish audiences will know Törün from his roles as Makaryos in Bir Zamanlar Kibris, Istihbaratçi Nevzat in Eskiya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz, and Savci in Reaksiyon.

Cem Emüler as Haman

Netflix

Cem Emüler plays Haman. In the Bible, Haman is a villain in the Book of Esther — but in the Qur’an, he’s a close associate of the Pharaoh who stood against Moses.

Emüler is best known for his role as Tansel in Çocuk Duymasın, but he’s also appeared in Kertenkele, Love Doesn’t Understand Words, and Ottoman Rising.

Charles Dance as the narrator

HBO

Charles Dance serves as Testament’s narrator. Game of Thrones fans will best remember him as Tywin Lannister, but he’s somewhat of a legend of stage and screen, with lauded performances in Gosford Park, Last Action Hero, and The Crown.

Testament: The Story of Moses is streaming on Netflix now.