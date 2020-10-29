 What is The Queen's Gambit? New Netflix show even Stephen King is loving - Dexerto
What is The Queen’s Gambit? New Netflix show even Stephen King is loving

Published: 29/Oct/2020 18:14 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 18:21

by Emma Soteriou
Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit
Netflix

Netflix

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit has seen a great response from audiences, following its release on October 23, with even Stephen King praising it – and it might just become your new favorite as well.

The series revolves around a young girl who grows up in an orphanage and gradually works her way up in the world, competing to become the world’s greatest chess player.

It stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the protagonist, Beth Harmon, as well as Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts.

The show is an adaptation of a novel under the same name by Walter Tevis, which touches on issues around addiction among other things.

Fans have been sharing their love for the series online, with nothing but praise for the cast and storyline.

Even author Stephen King is raving about the show, naming it one of his Netflix favorites of the year.

Does this mean chess will rise in popularity again?

It doesn’t take much for a phenomenon to take over, and The Queen’s Gambit might be just what the world of chess needed for it to get the recognition it deserves.

There’s already talks of dusting off the chessboard by quite a few people on Twitter.

The show has definitely had a positive effect on audiences, giving them the inspiration to improve on what they already know.

Unfortunately, Reddit users seem less keen on the idea, waiting for people to realize they won’t quite be up to the same standards as Beth Harmon.

“People in for some rude awakenings when they realize they aren’t prodigies like in the show lmao,” said one user (TWPmercury).

The Queen’s Gambit receives worldwide praise as it hits no. 1 in 27 countries from r/chess

Though the chess craze may not last long, The Queen’s Gambit will continue to draw audiences with its tense and emotional scenes.

The limited series is available now on Netflix.

