What is The Queen's Gambit? New Netflix show even Stephen King is loving - Dexerto

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit has seen a great response from audiences, following its release on October 23, with even Stephen King praising it – and it might just become your new favorite as well.

The series revolves around a young girl who grows up in an orphanage and gradually works her way up in the world, competing to become the world’s greatest chess player.

It stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the protagonist, Beth Harmon, as well as Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts.

The show is an adaptation of a novel under the same name by Walter Tevis, which touches on issues around addiction among other things.

Fans have been sharing their love for the series online, with nothing but praise for the cast and storyline.

The Queen’s Gambit is a good show that deals with addiction, being an orphan, a woman in a man’s world, and many more topics that can be interpreted at your discretion. My favorite shot is the very last one in which she somewhat resembled the chess piece, the Queen. #QueensGambit pic.twitter.com/TVLYvsnGXw — DeafKing (@MoviesGamez) October 28, 2020

binging the queen’s gambit on netflix 🍿☕️ kinda hooked — 🛸 batrisyia 🪐 (@applekwumble) October 27, 2020

I knew The Queen’s Gambit was going to be good from what everyone said, but I didn’t realize how immediately it would hook me. And the pacing, it’s remarkable how much story they fit into each episode. I already blew through four episodes last night like it was nothing. pic.twitter.com/cvFOijAkKU — Will Link (@TheRealWillLink) October 29, 2020

Even author Stephen King is raving about the show, naming it one of his Netflix favorites of the year.

I've watched a lot of TV during this cursed year–I know I'm not alone–and the best of the best is THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT, on Netflix. Utterly thrilling. I thought nothing would beat THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO SEVEN, but this does. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 28, 2020

Does this mean chess will rise in popularity again?

It doesn’t take much for a phenomenon to take over, and The Queen’s Gambit might be just what the world of chess needed for it to get the recognition it deserves.

There’s already talks of dusting off the chessboard by quite a few people on Twitter.

The Queen's Gambit was beyond epic. I think I'm going to start studying chess again. pic.twitter.com/StFiDp0oHi — Rich (@RichChess) October 27, 2020

Watched The Queen's Gambit, decided chess looked fun even though I've never played. Friend offered to play with me, saying they played maybe 10 games ever 20 years ago. Lost 2 games to them so badly, so quickly. I hate chess it's stupid. pic.twitter.com/TGXn3dM3J9 — Meg (@mhallanger) October 27, 2020

How many ways can chess pieces be moved in a board game please? In factorial notation? I don’t play chess but watching The Queen’s Gambit has made me so curious and wanting to learn more. — La Lumiere (@BeeTheLight_) October 29, 2020

The show has definitely had a positive effect on audiences, giving them the inspiration to improve on what they already know.

Unfortunately, Reddit users seem less keen on the idea, waiting for people to realize they won’t quite be up to the same standards as Beth Harmon.

“People in for some rude awakenings when they realize they aren’t prodigies like in the show lmao,” said one user (TWPmercury).

Though the chess craze may not last long, The Queen’s Gambit will continue to draw audiences with its tense and emotional scenes.

The limited series is available now on Netflix.