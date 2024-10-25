Magnus Carlsen launches new app to prove chess is a sport: “It’s time it felt like one”

5X World Champion chess player, Magnus Carlsen, officially launched a new app that highlights real-life games and gives fans a way to discuss their methods with each other.

On Friday, October 25, Grandmaster chess player, Magnus Carlsen, launched his new app, ‘Take Take Take.’ The app focuses on gameplay mechanics, live-action scenarios, and provides chess lovers with a sense of community.

“We’re here to bring you the action, strategy, and excitement of chess in a way that’s fast, fun, and just a little bit addictive,” the app describes. “Whether you’re a grandmaster in the making or just here for the show, Take Take Take brings you right into the heart of the chessboard.”

After the app officially launched, Carlsen posted a video to X of what to expect, saying it gives chess fans a chance to “get closer to the action.”

Adding, “It’s not just a game, it’s a sport. And it’s time it felt like one.”

When using the app, chess fans can see live footage from the world’s top tournaments and “catch every critical moment as it happens.” Take Take Take also aims to help players “understand the moves that define the match with real-time commentary” by allowing users to analyze real games and actively converse with others about their thoughts.

Take Take Take provides users with instant alerts so they can stay up to date with the latest chess news. And, fans can replay key moments to elevate their own game.

Carlsen’s chess app has been received well by fans, as many agreed that the experience it provides is a fresh, innovative idea.

“Much needed. It was due for such an app to exist for chess,” wrote one on X.

“Love the idea and your plans to create a new and refreshed experience for chess consumption,” said another.

Though Carlsen, the 5X World Champion, isn’t retired from the game just yet, he recently told The Associated Press that he’s in a “different stage of my career.” Adding, “I am not as ambitious when it comes to professional chess. I still want to play, but I don’t necessarily have that hunger. I play for the love of the game.”

However, he defeated Hans Niemann in a long-awaited chess match this September. The two faced off for the first time since Niemann was accused of cheating during their game at the Sinquefield Cup in 2022.