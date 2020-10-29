Narcos: Mexico returning for Season 3 on Netflix, with some big changes - Dexerto

Netflix have confirmed that popular crime drama Narcos: Mexico has been renewed and will return for Season 3.

Set in the 1990s, the new season will explore the globalization of the drug business, and the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly-independent cartels struggle to survive escalating violence and political upheaval, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerges.

Season 3 will bring with it a number of changes. Perhaps the biggest is that showrunner Eric Newman will be taking a step back after five Narcos seasons.

Series co-creator Carlo Bernard will take his place, while Newman will continue to executive produce.

This empire is only getting stronger. Narcos: Mexico is coming back for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/Ps9znTXWlz — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) October 28, 2020

“I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows,” Newman said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter about the change.

“Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over 10 years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of season three in his very capable hands.”

Diego Luna won’t be returning for Narcos: Mexico Season 3

Another important name who won’t be returning for Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico is star Diego Luna. His character, Félix Gallardo, is currently behind bars for drug smuggling, racketeering, and the murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena on the show.

While he acknowledged that Gallardo could have been written into the new season in a small way, perhaps continuing to run his operation from his cell as the real-life Gallardo did, Luna has confirmed he’s done with the show.

“Not for now, not for now, no, no, no,” he told IndieWire when asked if he would make a return as Gallardo. “At the beginning it was fun, but then it became really heavy for me. I need rest, those two years were really intense for me.”

Cast members who are returning for Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico include Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

There’s currently no release date for Narcos: Mexico Season 3. We’ll keep you updated once it’s announced.