The real reason Netflix canceled I Am Not Okay With This - Dexerto

The real reason Netflix canceled I Am Not Okay With This

Published: 29/Oct/2020 11:30

by Daniel Megarry
Netflix

The creator of Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This has blamed rising costs and the ongoing global health crisis for the cancelation of Season 2.

When it premiered on the streaming service in February 2020, the coming-of-age drama won over viewers with relatable characters and a big mystery surrounding protagonist Sydney’s emerging telekinetic superpowers.

The first season ended with Sydney exploding a bully’s head after he threatened to ‘out’ her to the whole school.

Then, after she ran away in shock, viewers were introduced to a shadowy figure who told Sydney it was time to “begin” controlling her powers and that people should be “afraid” of her.

The major cliffhanger clearly pointed to a second season, and things seemed to be on the right track. But those hopes were dashed when Netflix announced in August that the show was effectively being ‘un-renewed’.

Season 2 of I Am Not Okay With This was already written

Unlike many other Netflix shows that are struck off based on lower-than-expected viewership, I Am Not Okay With This performed well with subscribers. Co-creator Jonathan Entwistle says the show had a second (and final) season written and ready to film at the beginning of summer 2020.

“Many of the questions that we posed in the first season were mapped out for a second season,” Entwistle told Insider. “When they commissioned season two and they greenlit us into the writers’ room, they told us it was to be the final season. So we were writing a finale that we’d already planned.”

So why was I Am Not Okay With This canceled?

It seems that, as many have speculated, part of the reason it was canceled was due to the ongoing global health crisis. Rising costs associated with protective equipment, testing and other safety measures meant a second season was no longer viable for Netflix.

“The show was due to start shooting in May or June and obviously it got delayed,” continued Entwistle. He said the process became more costly than expected, and that it would be “anywhere between $5 to $10 million per season of television” to make changes and follow safety measures.

Entwistle believes that comparisons to another popular retro-inspired Netflix show didn’t help either. “In many ways I considered it to be a smaller, niche show,” he said, “and they considered it to be a replacement for Stranger Things.”

Some fans have questioned why Season 2 couldn’t have simply been pushed back. This is because Netflix has to pay actors and filmmakers to keep them attached to a project, and that cost goes up the longer they’re held in limbo.

I Am Not Okay With This joins a number of original Netflix series that have been canceled in 2020. We’ve rounded up every single one of them, from GLOW to Sabrina and The Society, right here.

When is Tomb Raider 2 coming out? Release date, delay, cast, more

Published: 28/Oct/2020 17:51

by Emma Soteriou
MGM has announced that Tomb Raider 2 is among the latest movies to be delayed due to the current crisis. Here’s everything we know about the sequel.

The 2018 reboot of Tomb Raider – based on the video game – saw the return of protagonist Lara Croft to the big screen. But it wasn’t until the end of the movie that we saw Croft finally get her hands on her famous guns, looking set to continue her father’s work.

Though the movie saw mixed reactions from fans, there is still plenty of anticipation to see what is in store for the character on her next adventure.

Tomb Raider 2 delay

Production on Tomb Raider 2 was originally intended to take place this year, with a planned release date of March 19, 2021.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing global health crisis, the movie has been pushed back indefinitely, with no release date in sight.

Cast and plot

Alicia Vikander will be returning as Lara Croft, joined by Kristin Scott Thomas as Ana Miller.

The rest of the cast is not yet confirmed, however, Graham King will be returning to produce the movie with his company, GK Films.

It was announced in 2019 that Ben Wheatley is set to direct the sequel, joined by his partner, Amy Jump, as a writer. The pair have collaborated before, having worked on Free Fire and Kill List together, amongst others.

In an interview with Polygon, Wheatley spoke about his plans for the sequel, saying it was “kind of in the mists of COVID at the moment in terms of what’s going on”.

Details of the movie’s plot are still unknown. The first movie was based on the 2013 game, so it’s likely that this will also apply to the sequel.