What is Gen V about? The Boys spinoff explained

Summer is over and school is back in session in Gen V, the new diabolical spinoff from the world of The Boys – here’s what it’s about and who’s in the cast.

In the MCU, the ever-growing group of avenging heroes are all pretty much known to the public; who can forget Rogers: The Musical in She-Hulk? In the DCEU, people with superpowers are regarded as myths, if not freaks, or forces to be feared – the “devils don’t come from hell beneath us… they come from the sky.”

The heroes of The Boys aren’t all that remarkable, and they’re not necessarily villains – for the most part, they’re fuelled by little more than fortifying their ego and getting the next big payday, whether it’s a movie role, an advertising campaign, or a high-paying military mission.

They didn’t just arrive out of thin air, and that’s where Gen V comes in – so, here’s what you need to know about The Boys spinoff.

What is Gen V about?

Gen V is a spinoff of The Boys, following the young supes at Vought International’s Godolkin University as they train to become heroes – or whatever the hell they’re needed to be.

Check out the trailer below:

The full synopsis reads: “Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes – preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt.

“Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations… literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

The series, which comes from the minds of Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, is loosely inspired by the G-Men in the comics. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a parody of the X-Men, only this team is led by John Godolkin, a sexually abusive leader who lured children into his orbit, injected them with Compound V, and transformed them into heroes.

“Part of the G-Men is there’s sort of an educational, college experience. And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to The Boys, where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction,” Kripke told The Wrap.

According to Prime Video, it’s “part college show, part Hunger Games”, with students vying for Vought’s attention and that sought-after spot in The Seven.

Gen V cast: Who’s in it?

Prime Video

The Gen V cast includes:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam

Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy.

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa

Clancy Brown as Richard “Rich Brink” Brinkerhoff

Derek Wilson as Robert Vernon/Tek-Knight

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sinclair said her character has moments where “she has to decide, do I want to look like a hero or do I want to be a hero? And she’s chosen following the rules in moments that have gotten her into some trouble with her friends, but I think that ultimately she’s choosing to be a real hero and to do the right thing, even if it is at her own expense — even though she’s wanted more than anything forever to be in the Seven.”

Additionally, stars of The Boys are expected to appear, including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

When is Gen V out?

Gen V premieres with its first three episodes on September 29, 2023. You can also watch it in cinemas early – find out more here.

We’ll be covering the show each week with reviews and explainers, so check back here for more content, and you can see our other coverage of The Boys here.