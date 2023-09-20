How to watch The Boys: Gen V early in cinemas for free

Gen V, the new spinoff from The Boys franchises, is fast-approaching – and you can watch it early in cinemas for free, so here’s where it’s screening and how to get tickets.

In the summer of 2019, as the world cooled off from Endgame mania, Prime Video delivered a skull-crushing, deliciously nasty tonic to the MCU: The Boys. It asks a simple, terrifying question: what if superheroes were real, but they’re complete d*cks?

After three smash-hit seasons that have only increased in viewership with each new batch of episodes, plus an acclaimed animated anthology series, we’re getting our first proper live-action spinoff with Gen V. The series is set to explore the raunchy, chaotic lives of students of Vought’s superpowered university, as well as featuring the odd appearance from the cast of the mainline show.

Ahead of its release, Amazon has given fans the opportunity to catch its premiere even earlier than planned, but you’ll need to be as fast as the A-Train. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch Gen V early in cinemas and get tickets for free

The first two episodes of Gen V will be screened in cinemas for free on September 27, two days before the show’s premiere on Prime Video.

Of course, you need to be a Prime member, but you should be already if you’re a fan of The Boys.

If you’re based in the US, it’s this simple: visit this link, type in your location, and book a ticket for the cinema of your choosing. For UK viewers, it’s a similar process: click this link and you’ll be able to check which cinemas near you are showing the series.

The official synopsis reads: “Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes – preferably with lucrative endorsements.

“You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations… literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

You can find out more information about Gen V here, and keep our coverage of The Boys bookmarked for the show’s release on Prime Video on September 29.

