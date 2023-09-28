What time is Gen V on Prime Video?

Gen V is a brand-new, diabolical spin-off to The Boys, and it’s about to drop on Prime Video – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll land on the streaming platform across the world.

Coming after three seasons of viscera-soaked television (and a terrific animated spinoff), we’ve arrived at Gen V. Set after the latest events of The Boys, the series revolves around the horny, violent trials and tribulations of Vought’s upcoming generation of supes.

In our review, we called it “fun, outrageous, and a little on the nose at times… influencer culture and internet addiction take front and center stage as the ongoing gag throughout the series, and there are definitely some jaw-dropping scenes for fans to look forward to.”

So, ahead of the show’s release on Prime Video, here’s exactly what time Gen V will drop wherever you are in the world.

Gen V will premiere with its first three episodes on September 29 – however, it may be available earlier depending on your location.

Below, you’ll find what time (and date) it’ll be available to stream in accordance with your time zone:

8pm PDT – September 28

5pm EDT – September 28

9pm Brazil – September 28

1am UK – September 29

2am Central European Summer Time – September 29

5:30am India Standard Time – September 29

10am Australia – September 29

12pm New Zealand – September 29

The official synopsis reads: “Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes – preferably with lucrative endorsements.

“You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

Gen V premieres on September 29. Check out the rest of our coverage here.

