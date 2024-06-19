Netflix fans praise “messed up” thriller series nobody is talking about

Netflix has once again coughed up the thrilling goods, with fans loving forgotten series Behind Her Eyes for its “messed up” plot twist.

Anyone is lucky to have a streaming service subscription in 2024 thanks to the incredible new TV shows that have already dropped this year.

Netflix in particular has had hits including Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton Season 3 in recent months, but one forgotten series from 2021 has now recaptured fans’ imagination with its crazy plot twist.

Behind Her Eyes, a six-part psychological thriller starring Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, and Eve Hewson, is gaining traction on social media, with viewers claiming to still be “messed up” by the show’s big reveal.

“Behind Her Eyes was literally the best series on Netflix. I haven’t seen anything else that has come close,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “Behind Her Eyes on Netflix messed me up for days.”

A third added, “Just binged Behind Her Eyes on Netflix and WTF that twist at the end,” with a fourth weighing in, “Behind Her Eyes on Netflix gave Get Out vibes… I was not expecting that.”

The story revolves around Louise (Brown), her boss David (Bateman), and his wife Adele (Hewson), who each become involved in a strange love triangle when Louise begins to develop incredibly close relationships with them both separately.

Without giving the major twist away, Netflix viewers have to wait until Episode 6 for the unexpected reveal. Let’s just say it not only involves all three main characters but reveals the truth behind a fourth, who suddenly died earlier in the series.

With a series of wild events one after the other, Behind Her Eyes became a truly binge worthy TV show.

When the series first came out three years ago, audiences ripped into the controversial ending, which was an enhanced version of the original novel (of the same name) it’s based on.

Speaking to The Guardian, author Sarah Pinborough explained, “I wanted it to hit all the beats of a regular thriller. The clues had to be there. At first I thought it was going to be really easy to write, but it was quite hard. Everything had to have dual meaning, so that no one could say this character lied. I would have hated that.”

“I don’t mind people who hate the book,” she added. “I’d rather they hate it than be indifferent. What I don’t like is when people say, ‘She didn’t know how to end this book, she tacked on this ending.’ I’m like, ‘Go back and read it again, do your homework!’”

Three years later and it’s a different story, with fans urging others to watch the six-parter.

