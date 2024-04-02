What’s The Little Things about? Denzel Washington thriller explained

Here’s everything you need to know about The Little Things, the Denzel Washington thriller that’s making a comeback with viewers.

Denzel Washington’s The Little Things is making the rounds again, and it’s not surprising. Often there’s nothing better than a Washington flick to make you feel bad about the world.

The Denzel Washington movie might not have made waves when it was first released in 2021, but it’s finding new life after being added to the slate of new movies on streaming services this month. The intense crime thriller is perfect for lovers of true crime and dark dramas alike.

Here’s everything you need to now about The Little Things, what it’s about, and where you can watch it. (Spoiler-free!)

What’s The Little Things about?

The Little Things is a classic neo-noir crime thriller that follows two detectives (played by Rami Malek and Denzel Washington) as they try to track down a serial killer working his way through Los Angeles.

Washington plays Joe “Deke” Deacon, the Deputy Sheriff of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. When he’s sent to Los Angeles to collect evidence for a recent murder case, he becomes entangled in a new murder.

He partners up with Detective Jimmy Baxter (Malek) and soon finds connections between the M.O. of this investigation and an old cold case. All the while, a serial killer (played by Jared Leto) is rampaging around LA.

The movie came out back in 2021, though development on the project began back in 1993. It hung around in development hell for years until it was eventually picked back up again in 2019 when it was announced that Denzel Washington and Rami Malek were attached.

Jared Leto then joined to play the serial killer, Albert Sparma. The Little Things was directed by John Lee Hancock, who also directed such films as The Blind Side, The Rookie, Saving Mr. Banks, and The Founder. The script was also penned by Hancock.

Overall, the movie was not overly successful. In fact, it was a box office bomb, grossing only $31 million against a production budget of $30 million. Critically, it received mixed reviews and is currently sitting at a 45% Tomatometer Score and a 67% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where to watch The Little Things

The Little Things is available to stream on Netflix as part of a subscription, as well as on Max. You can also buy or rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+.

For more streaming gems, check out all the new TV shows on streaming this month and the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video.