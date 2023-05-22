Missing cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Missing, the 2023 mystery thriller that just made its Netflix debut.

Directed by Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick, Missing is a standalone sequel to the 2018 hit Searching. Although the story doesn’t continue that of its predecessor, the movie is also a screen-life thriller featuring many of the same themes.

Although Missing enjoyed a theatrical release by Sony Pictures back in January, it’s now arrived on Netflix where a whole host of new viewers are soaking up the fast-paced, mystery action.

So, following its streaming debut, we’ve broken down all of the major roles in the cast of Missing, including the actors and the characters they play. And don’t fret, as this is spoiler free.

Contents

Missing cast and characters

Although June is our leading character, there are plenty of others to take note of in Missing. But before we get into it, here’s the official synopsis: “From the minds behind Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you.

“When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late.

“But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers… and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.”

June Allen: Storm Reid

Sony Pictures

Storm Reid stars as June Allen, a regular teenager who’s had a fair share of family struggles to deal with. While she tries her best to do what everyone else her age does when she’s got a free house (party, duh), she’s thrown down a chaotic rabbit hole after her mom goes missing while on holiday with her new boyfriend.

Using her internet sleuthing skills, she attempts to figure out what happened on her own as the police don’t prove to be much help.

In a conversation with Screen Rant, Storm Reid opened up about the challenges of filming a flick that’s set entirely on a computer screen. “It was very challenging. I had never filmed something where it’s all taking place on the computer, so [there’s] different eye lines and making sure all the technical aspects were correct,” she said.

“It was a bit hard, especially with the emotions we went through in the movie. The emotions are heightened, so having to intersect both of those was a little challenging. But once I got the hang of it, it was so much fun.”

Fans will best know Reid for her role as Gia, Rue’s (Zendaya) younger sister in Euphoria. She’s also appeared in A Wrinkle in Time, The Suicide Squad, and The Invisible Man.

Grace Allen: Nia Long

Sony Pictures

Nia Long plays Grace Allen, June’s mom who goes missing while on a trip to Colombia with her new partner. Grace is a woman who cares deeply for her child, even though she is going through the same pitfalls every parent does when their kids hit their teenage years.

When she doesn’t return from her holiday, June begins to dig into the case and discovers her mom has been keeping secrets.

Long has appeared in a range of TV shows and movies over the years, from NCIS: Los Angeles and Empire to The Best Man Holiday and Boiler Room.

Kevin Lin: Ken Leung

Sony Pictures

Ken Leung plays Kevin Lin, Grace’s boyfriend who looks set to pop the question to his new beau while on vacation. As June starts digging to unlock what happened to her mom, does Kevin hold the key?

Leung has some major acting accolades under his belt, from TV shows such as Lost and Industry to films including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, X-Men: The Last Stand, Saw, and Rush Hour.

Javier Ramos: Joaquim de Almeida

Sony Pictures

Joaquim de Almeida plays Javier Ramos, a Colombian local who June hires to help her solve the case. Javier becomes almost like a father figure to June, as she reminds him of his estranged son.

De Almeida has taken on roles in a wide range of cinematic hits, including Desperado and Fast & Furious 5, as well as shows such as West Wing and 24.

James: Tim Griffin

Sony Pictures

Tim Griffin plays James, June’s late dad who appears in old footage in Missing. As the film progresses, we learn more about why he’s such an integral part of the story.

Among Griffin’s acting portfolio is The Bourne Supremacy, American Sniper, True Detective, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Heather Damore: Amy Landecker

Sony Pictures

Amy Landecker plays Heather Damore, Grace’s friend who is tasked with checking in on June while she’s on holiday.

Landecker is best known for her leading role in Transparent. She’s also appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale, Sneaky Pete, and the first Doctor Strange movie.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Missing, which is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

