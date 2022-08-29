Warner Bros losing company behind Dune & Godzilla vs Kong to rival studio

Warner Bros. is reportedly losing Legendary Entertainment, who has developed the Dune movies as well as Godzilla and King Kong movies.

Warner Bros. and HBO have been having a rough month of August, with their financials reportedly in such tatters that the company was reportedly only able to release three movies for the rest of 2022.

After the Discovery merger, the company and new CEO David Zaslav came under fire for cancelling many anticipated projects like Batgirl, removing episodes and series from the HBO Max streaming service, and making waves with plans for popular franchises like the DC Extended Universe.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that things are going to get much better for Warners given the latest rumors.

Warner Bros. set to lose Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures Legendary is the studio behind movies such as Godzilla vs Kong

According to a report from The Ankler, Legendary Entertainment is set to step away from its arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery and is looking to move to another studio. Sony and Paramount were both mentioned as possible landing spots for Legendary.

Legendary Entertainment has collaborated with multiple studios in the past, including Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Netflix, Paramount, and Sony.

In 2019, Legendary settled into Warner Bros. as its new home and has since produced movies like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Dune.

Deadline notes that Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Dune were the “highest grossing movies worldwide under the WarnerMedia-HBO Max day-and-date experiment last year.” Dune also won six Oscars and received a nomination for Best Picture.

If Legendary moves on, it would bring with them Dune: Part Two, an untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, and a still-in-the-works Duke Nukem movie.

It would represent yet another massive blow to the struggling Warner Bros. Discovery machine.