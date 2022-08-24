Shazam! and Aquaman sequel release dates pushed back

Two DCEU sequels for Shazam and Aquaman have been delayed according to a new report.

It’s been a turbulent August for Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe following the studio’s acquisition by Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery has received heavy backlash from fans for cancelling several projects, removing episodes of classic children’s shows from it’s streaming service HBO Max, and canning Batgirl despite the fact that filming had already been completed.

For fans of the DC movies who were hoping that these hiccups were temporary and they’d get to see the DCEU coming back even stronger soon, recent news will not be welcome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequels to 2018’s Aquaman and 2019’s Shazam! have both been delayed into 2023.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods was initially meant to release in theaters on December 21, 2022. It has now been pushed back to March 17, 2023.

This delay is in spite of the fact that filming of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods has already finished filming and a trailer for the sequel was already revealed at San Diego Comicon in July. As a result, it’s unclear exactly what the cause for the delay is.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is actually moving into Aquaman and the Lost City’s original release date. In a corresponding move, the Aquaman sequel will now release on December 25, 2023.

Luckily for Aquaman fans, the movie has not been bumped out of the 2023 release, but it will be coming out nine months later than anticipated. This is actually the second delay for the movie, which was originally meant to release in December 2022 before being delayed to March 2023.

The movie began to draw hype when it was announced that Ben Affleck, who portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DCEU, would be returning to the role in Aquaman and the Lost City.

As with Shazam!, there is no information as to why the Aquaman sequel was delayed.