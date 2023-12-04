Fans are torn over how well the new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire compares to Godzilla Minus One.

The two productions are produced by Legendary Pictures and Toho Studios, respectively, and take place in separate continuities.

Godzilla x Kong is the latest entry in the MonsterVerse canon that kicked off with Gareth Edwards’ 2014 blockbuster, Godzilla. Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus One is a standalone story that borrows plot points and themes from Toho’s original Godzilla movie.

The Godzilla x Kong trailer dropped on December 3 – two days after Godzilla Minus One premiered internationally to widespread critical acclaim.

Godzilla x Kong divides fans amid Minus One success

Inevitably, the overlap between Godzilla x Kong’s trailer and Godzilla Minus One’s release resulted in many fans drawing comparisons between the two kaiju epics on social media.

Several commentators planted their flag firmly in Godzilla x Kong’s camp, hailing the trailer as evidence of the upcoming MonsterVerse installment’s superiority to Godzilla Minus One. “Already better than Godzilla Minus One,” declared one X user. “What [a] travesty that movie was. Hardly any action and the city rampage was over in all of 2 minutes.”

“Godzilla x Kong looks awesome,” a second chipped in. “It’s silly, yes, but the very idea of a city-sized radioactive dinosaur who shoots lasers from his mouth is kinda silly by default. Plus with Minus One and Monarch also being a thing, it’s not like there aren’t more serious projects. Let’s have fun.”

Others weren’t convinced, though. “Godzilla Minus One was so damn good it’s hard to compare,” lamented one poster. “I’ll watch this new one because I love all things Godzilla. But… That trailer did not get me hyped.” Added another: “[Godzilla Minus One’s $15 million budget] looks vastly superior to the probably $200mil that [Godzilla x Kong] cost.”

Fans goggle at Godzilla Minus One’s budget

This isn’t the first time Godzilla Minus One’s budget has come up in online conversation, either. Fans have repeatedly praised Toho’s 33rd Godzilla outing for punching above its price tag since its release – hailing it as superior to more expensive Hollywood efforts.

“It’s time to start questioning Hollywood production budgets,” one fan recently proclaimed. “Incredible what actual planning and not redoing sequences 1,000 times does for artistic quality and budget,” echoed a second, with a third branding Toho’s achievement “amazing.”

Godzilla Minus One is in cinemas now. For all the latest Godzilla content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.