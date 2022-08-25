Warner Bros hosting Batgirl “funeral screenings” for cast & crew before film vanishes

Those who worked on the Batgirl film are getting the chance to watch it through before Warner Bros locked away for good, the company reportedly hosting exclusive screenings for the cast and crew later this week.

Deadline reported later this week, Warner Bros. will be holding a staff and crew screening of Batgirl. These screenings will be held on the lot of the film and will be exclusive to people who worked on the film as well as Warner Bros. executives.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the screenings, stating that one of their sources even described these viewings as “funeral screenings.” This news also comes after it was reported that Warner Bros. didn’t allow directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to look at any of the footage after the cancellation was confirmed.

After the screenings take place, the film will reportedly be sent off to an undisclosed location and the footage locked away in a vault.

In a shock decision, Warner Bros. chose to halt development for their upcoming Batgirl film, a move that has reportedly cost the studio over $90 million. Since this initial announcement DC fans, as well as the cast and crew, have been calling on the studio to explain their decision and at the very least release the film on a streaming service.

However, getting Batgirl released would require, in the words of its directors, a “Snyder Cut” level of funding and support. Allegedly, part of the reason why the fill was scrapped was in order to take a tax write-down, with newly appointed Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made this decision as a way to save $3 billion in cost savings.