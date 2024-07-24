Glen Powell confirms Top Gun 3 return, but there’s a catch

Glenn Powell will be returning as Hangman in Top Gun 3, but that’s pretty much all the Twisters star is willing to say for now.

While Powell is busy fighting off tornadoes and Tom Cruise is preoccupied with hanging off planes to get Mission: Impossible 8 made, fans are begging for news on Top Gun 3.

Top Gun: Maverick was a hit when it landed in 2022, becoming the second highest-grossing movie of the year. Credited with revitalizing the film industry post-pandemic, all eyes were soon on news for yet another Top Gun sequel.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Powell has confirmed that he’ll most definitely be returning to reprise his role in the new movie, but fans will still have to wait for more news if they want further details.

“I mean, I have a date,” he said when asked about the upcoming project. But when pressed for more information, he said: “Absolutely not.”

Article continues after ad

With Powell not playing game, it’s unlikely we’ll be getting more insight into the highly-anticipated sequel anytime soon. But rest assured, it’s happening, and it sounds like production will commence in the near future.

Article continues after ad

Powell played Hangman in Top: Gun Maverick, the blond-haired smirking competitor to Miles Teller’s Rooster. He’s since become a household name, stealing scenes (and hearts) through action movies like Hit Man and Twisters.

It’s at least a little bit more progress than Powell had back in January, when news of Top Gun 3 initially broke.

“People looked at me like I knew what was going on,” Powell told Variety. “There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon… but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time.

Article continues after ad

“There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don’t know when I’ll be going back… I’m sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future.”

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our Twisters review and Hit Man review. You can also keep up to date with all the new movies on streaming and all the best movies of 2024 so far.