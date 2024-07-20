Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung says “You’re welcome” for Glen Powell’s wet t-shirt scene

Glen Powell’s wet t-shirt scene in Twisters has become one of the most widely shared images from the new movie, but that doesn’t mean it was planned from the start.

Twisters is no doubt the biggest action movie of the year so far, but Powell’s strut through the rain is definitely a scene that the ladies seemed to appreciate the most – and it’s one that director Lee Isaac Chung created almost by accident.

Article continues after ad

The moment in question comes when Tyler (Glen Powell) is leaving Kate’s house. It takes place during a rainstorm, and he steps outside in a white t-shirt and cowboy hat, quickly becoming damp. It’s a movie star moment, and one that’s only enhanced the current Powell obsession.

“I’ll be absolutely honest with you, it did not occur to me what I was doing until I saw it on the monitor on the day,” Chung told Dexerto. “And when I saw it, it made me laugh and I turned to a producer, who’s a woman, and I said, ‘Well, you’re welcome.’ I guess she was smiling really big.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Pictures

The scene was also used in the trailer, with the marketing team clearly wanting to make good use of the moment, no matter how unintentional it might have been.

“It was just funny that later I realized, of course you put Glen Powell in a white t-shirt in the rain and it’s gonna have a certain look to it,” Chung continued. “But that was not any kind of thought-out plan on my part. Trust me, I’m a little bit boring.”

Article continues after ad

When it came to how lucky it was that all the elements aligned to create the sexy scene in question, Chung admitted that, sometimes, fate has a way of working its way into the movies.

“Sometimes the cinematic Gods just smile down upon you,” he added.

For more, check out our guide to the Twisters soundtrack. We’ve also got a breakdown of all the connections to the original movie, as well as our Twisters review.

Article continues after ad