Is Twisters worth seeing in 4DX? Best way to watch explained

Twisters is making the rounds as one of the biggest summer blockbusters coming out this year, and 4DX might just be the best way to witness it in all its glory.

Whether you’re a fan of flying cows or just want to see Glen Powell on the biggest screen possible, there’s plenty of ways to watch Twisters. The sequel is on the receiving end of major praise from critics and audiences (check out our Twisters review for more of that), but how should you be watching it?

4DX has been around since 2009, but it may not be a format you’re used to. After all, this is a movie, not a roller coaster, right? Well, Twisters might be the exception to this rule.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether it’s worth watching Twisters in 4DX, based on what everyone’s saying so far.

Should you watch Twisters in 4DX?

While it’s not 100% necessary to watch any movie in 4DX, audience reactions have proven that Twisters is well worth seeing in the immersive format.

All in all, those who have seen Twisters in 4DX have nothing but praise for the big screen experience.

With wind, rain, and storms aplenty, it seems as though it’s the perfect movie to catch in this particular format. (Unless you don’t want to be thrown around like a rag doll, that is.)

“Just saw my first 4DX film (TWISTERS) and boy does that preposterous novelty gizmo tech elevate the movie from ‘fine, sure, whatever’ to THE MOST FUN I’VE HAD IN MAYBE A DECADE,” said one X user.

“If Twisters in 4DX had played at Cannes it would’ve won the Palme d’Or,” said another.

Another wrote: “If you’ve ever been curious about a 4DX movie: Twisters is far and away the BEST example of this gimmick I’ve experienced. Whole audience screaming, laughing, shrieking, and gasping all together.”

So, yeah, it sounds like it’s a pretty good idea.

Best way to watch Twisters

Whether you watch Twisters in 4DX or on a regular big-screen format, the best way to watch the new movie is in a theater.

With the visual effects and the great effort made to get those tornadoes looking as real as possible, it’s best to watch it on the biggest screen possible. An at-home experience just isn’t going to cut it for Twisters, considering how big the action movie actually is.

The director, Lee Isaac Chung, even told Dexerto how important the theatrical experience for this movie was for him.

“What I’m hoping we really earn is the idea that this is a theatrical movie,” he explained. “And I say that very humbly. It’s really up to us as filmmakers to create that kind of experience. I hope we did that with this and moving forward. And I’d love to try that again.”

